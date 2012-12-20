Movies
Latest
-
"Scream" turns 20: The stars look back
It’s been 20 years since Ghostface slashed into theaters in “Scream” and asked, "What's your favorite scary movie?"
-
"Scream" 20 years later: Where are they now?
It's been 20 years since Wes Craven's meta-horror flick "Scream" reinvigorated the scary movie genre, so what have the cast members been up to in the intervening decades?
-
"Rogue One" helps Disney reach $7 billion for 2016
Thanks to hits like "Finding Dory" and this weekend's "Rogue One," Walt Disney has become the first studio to reached a box office milestone
-
The first “Blade Runner 2049” teaser is here
The first look at director Denis Villeneuve’s take on a sequel to “Blade Runner” is here
-
"Rogue One" makes second-best December debut ever
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” soared to the top of the weekend box office as expected, scoring the second-best December opening ever with $155 million in estimated ticket sales
-
Nicole Kidman on a mother’s love
The Oscar-winning actress, currently starring in “Lion,” knows just how to break our hearts, but no story she’s ever told on screen makes her as emotional as her own
-
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
A majestic adventure tale recounting rebel spies’ efforts to steal the Death Star plans, set prior to the original “Star Wars”
-
"Rogue One" villain Ben Mendelsohn geeks out
Playing the bad guy in "Star Wars" can be a lot of fun -- especially if you're a lifelong fan
-
Amber Heard set to co-star in “Aquaman”
Actress Amber Heard appears set to return to Australia’s Gold Coast to star in the DC Comics blockbuster movie “Aquaman”
-
"Rogue One" star Alan Tudyk on bringing K-2SO to life
You won't see Alan Tudyk's face in "Rogue One," but he's a big part of the "Star Wars" standalone film
-
Devon Terrell on how prepared to play Obama in "Barry"
President Barack Obama was once just another Columbia University student in New York, and the movie “Barry” examines what that might have looked like
-
Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” trailer debuts
Is it too early to start thinking about the films of summer 2017?
-
2016 additions to the National Film Registry
"The Lion King," "Thelma & Louise," "The Breakfast Club" and Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" are among the classic films to be preserved by the Library of Congress
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt trade insults
The press tour for "Passengers" is threatening to become more entertaining than the movie itself
-
Golden Globe Award nominees
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical about star-crossed lovers, leads among movie nominees
-
Ryan Reynolds celebrates "Deadpool" Golden Globe nods
Ryan Reynolds sure knows how to celebrate good news
-
"Rogue One" red carpet
The newest "Star Wars" adventure lands in Los Angeles for a gala premiere
-
"Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards talks fan theories
The speculation about "Rogue One" Gareth Edwards read while directing the "Star Wars" prequel has made him doubt reality itself
-
See the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is out, and it looks like high school is almost as hard for Peter Parker as it is to fight villains
-
Photographer Harry Benson: Living for the moment
A new documentary, “Harry Benson: Shoot First,” explores the cameraman’s life and close encounters with such timeless celebrities as the Beatles and Muhammad Ali
-
With "La La Land," Damien Chazelle revives the musical
Writer-director Damien Chazelle follows up his Oscar-winning indie hit “Whiplash” with a much more ambitious outing
-
Check out the "Baywatch" teaser trailer
The good news is the people behind the "Baywatch" movie aren't taking things too seriously
-
"Last Tango in Paris" director responds to backlash
In the statement, Bertolucci said the controversy was “ridiculous”
-
Donald Trump's favorite movies
Want to binge-watch Donald Trump's favorite flicks?
-
"Last Tango" rape scene revelation sparks outrage
“Last Tango in Paris” is making headlines again 44 years after the controversial film came out
