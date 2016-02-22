Security versus privacy
Online security, real world threats, and the desire for privacy are often at odds in our increasingly connected world
Latest
-
Fake shopping apps offer back door for thieves
Experts warn against counterfeit mobile apps and emoji keyboards, which allow scammers to prey on consumers
-
Inside secret government facility tracing election cyber threats
Federal officials are still looking for people who may have information about a potential terror threat linked to the presidential election. New York City police are deploying their largest election detail ever to protect polling sites. Officials are also worried about online threats. Jeff Pegues takes you inside the government's secret cyber command center.
-
Nearly half of Americans in facial recognition databases
Nearly half of American adults have their photos on file in facial recognition databases. Law enforcement's use of the technology has some exports concerned. Jeff Pegues reports.
-
Federal government may soon be allowed to hack your computer
Federal agents soon may be allowed to hack the computers of millions of Americans unless Congress can pass a measure to legally block it. CBSN anchor Reena Ninan has the story.
-
Yahoo reportedly scanned emails for NSA, FBI
A surprising new report suggests Yahoo spied on its customers' email accounts for the government with a secret surveillance program. According to Reuters, it allegedly "scanned hundreds of millions of Yahoo mail accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI." CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the reports.
-
Encryption vs. U.S. government: Legal standoff revealed
The app in question provided the foundation for encrypting huge portions of the world’s communications
-
Behind the Yahoo hacking that compromised 500 million accounts
Yahoo is urging users to go online immediately and change their password and security questions, after a massive hack of accounts. Yahoo believes information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen. The FBI is investigating what may be the biggest hack ever. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the breach.
-
At least 500 million Yahoo accounts hacked
Yahoo confirmed that at least half a billion of its user accounts were hacked. The company says it believes a "state-sponsored actor" was behind the massive breach. Cybersecurity expert and head of Threat Intelligence at Immunity Inc. Alex McGeorge joins CBSN to discuss.
-
FBI director: Put tape over your computer camera
There were renewed calls this week for better computer security, after former Secretary of State Colin Powell's emails were hacked. Cyber thieves warn that no computer system is safe, but one low-tech solution is being practiced by the head of the FBI and the founder of Facebook. Jeff Pegues reports.
-
Security officials warn every system can be hacked
FBI Director James Comey raised eyebrows this week when he said he puts tape over his webcam so that hackers can't use it as a surveillance tool. But Comey's not alone and the vulnerability to hacking doesn't stop at one's webcam. Jeff Pegues has more.
-
How electronic voting machines could hack your vote
With recent hacks of the Democratic Party, there are worries that a cyberattack could influence voting results in November. Those fears were heightened by a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, which shows significant hacking vulnerabilities for computerized voting machines, with little being done about it. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the risks of electronic voting machines.
-
Hackers reveal their cybersecurity secrets at Vegas summit
At the 19th annual Black Hat conference, 11,000 hackers from 108 countries are trying to solve the cybersecurity problems of the future
-
Why some people are getting computer chip implants
Lots of pets have them, and now some people do, too -- tiny, implantable computer chips. Enthusiasts say the chips offer convenience and security. But is it safe? CBS News' Hena Daniels reports.
-
How to control your personal info on Google
CNET's Jeff Bakalar talks about Google's newest feature: allowing users an easier way to control what personal information others can see when Googling your name.
-
Credit card scammers now at the checkout line
For as long as people have been putting money in wallets, pickpockets have been stealing them. But techology has changed the game -- scammers now use "credit card skimmers" to steal information. Don Dahler warns it's starting to happen at major retail chains.
-
Twitter bans gov't from using Dataminr
There is major tension between Twitter and the federal government, after the social media site has banned intelligence agencies from using Dataminr. CNET senior editor Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN to discuss.
-
Woman accused of stealing dates' identities
A California woman has been accused of using her looks to lure online dates and then steal their identities. CBSN's Meg Oliver has more on the matches made in hell.
-
Twitter bars intelligence agencies from using its analytics service
Twitter is banning U.S. intelligence agencies from using its analytics service, Dataminr. But is the company stripping the government of a key terror-fighting tool? CBS News contributor and Newyorker.com editor Nick Thompson joins CBSN with more.
-
Feds access another iPhone without Apple's help
Justice Department withdraws request to force Apple to reveal data from a cellphone linked to a New York drug case
-
How to fight back against mobile spying
On Sunday's "60 Minutes," a group of hackers demonstrated just how easy it is to gain access to a camera on a cellphone. CNET's Dan Ackerman joins "CBS This Morning" to give tips on how to prevent this from happening.
-
Apple continues feud with government in N.Y. iPhone case
Apple says authorities have "utterly failed" to show they need the company's help to get data from a locked iPhone in a federal drug case
-
"60 Minutes" shows how easily your phone can be hacked
Personal information of millions of Americans are at risk, as attacks on smart phones grow. On this Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” Sharyn Alfonsi investigates why phones are so vulnerable, taking a look at the surprising role hackers play in protecting our data. Some of the world’s best hackers show just how easy it is for them to get access to everything on your phone. Alfonsi joins “CBS This Morning” to preview her report.
-
Microsoft sues U.S. over secret demands for customer data
Software giant says tech users "have a right to know" when the federal government wants to read their emails
-
Source: Nothing significant found on San Bernardino iPhone so far
FBI finally managed to unlock the phone after a high-stakes legal battle with Apple; but slow going thus far
-
WhatsApp rolls out encryption across all platforms
The battle between the FBI and Apple over unlocking the San Bernardino killer’s iPhone may be over, but the fight over encryption has just been dramatically ramped up. WhatsApp -- an online messaging service with over a billion users -- just added end-to-end encryption of all its services, including messages, phone calls, photos and videos. Wired magazine got an exclusive interview with WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum and Brian Acton. Wired’s editor at large Jason Tanz joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain how the encryption works and its implications.
