Security versus privacy

"60 Minutes" shows how easily your phone can be hacked

Personal information of millions of Americans are at risk, as attacks on smart phones grow. On this Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” Sharyn Alfonsi investigates why phones are so vulnerable, taking a look at the surprising role hackers play in protecting our data. Some of the world’s best hackers show just how easy it is for them to get access to everything on your phone. Alfonsi joins “CBS This Morning” to preview her report.