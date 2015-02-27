Oscars 2012
A CBSNews.com special report on the 84th annual Academy Awards ceremony, held on Feb. 26, 2012
Latest
Weinstein: "The Intouchables" will make you feel good
Producer Harvey Weinstein talks to Charlie Rose and Erica Hill about his new film from France, "The Intouchables."
How Alan Menken "scored" 8 Oscars
Alan Menken's music for Disney movies has won him eight Academy Awards, more than any one alive. Correspondent Martha Teichner discusses the composer's work for movies and theater, including an excerpt of the upcoming Broadway musical "Leap of Faith."
Animated shorts up for an Oscar
"Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood takes a look at three of the five contenders for the Academy Award in the Best Animated Short Film category.
And the Oscar goes to (according to David Edelstein)
Film critic David Edelstein offers predictions on who will take home Academy Awards - and solace for those who weren't even nominated.
The many faces of Meryl Streep
Actress Meryl Streep sits down with Morley Safer to discuss acting, her career and her Oscar-winning role as the "Iron Lady," former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
David Edelstein's Oscar picks
Pencils down: It's time to go over the critic's predictions for tonight's Academy Awards
Stars change from Oscars to after-party
See which stars made a quick change on the night of the 84th Annual Academy Awards
The Best Picture Oscar nominees
Overviews of the making of the nine films up for the Academy Awards' highest honor
Sean Young demands apology from the Academy
Actress Sean Young wants an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences following her arrest on Sunday outside an Oscar party
Busy awards week in Hollywood
The Independent Spirit Awards and The Academy Awards kept celebrities in Hollywood busy last week. KCBS-TV's Suzanne Marques and CBSNews.com's Scott Edward reports.
Crystal criticized for blackface at Oscars
Comedian's impersonation of Sammy Davis Jr. draws some sour notes on Twitter
Sean Young arrested at post-Oscar party
"Blade Runner", "Stripes" actress placed under arrest at Governor's Ball trying to get into party, booked for misdemeanor battery
The Oscar parties
After the ceremony, the stars let down their hair at a host of post-Oscar parties
Oscars 2012 fashion: The best - and the worst - dressed stars
Celebrity stylist Felix Mercado lists the best and worst dressed stars on the Academy Awards red carpet
Weinstein: "Artist" was a million-to-one shot
Says audience for silent film wasn't predictable, but movie's Oscar success was assured because it "made people joyful"
Sacha Baron Cohen's Oscars Dictator stunt
Sacha Baron Cohen was on the Oscars red carpet as his character from "The Dictator," and dumped ashes jokingly belonging to Kim Jong Il all over Ryan Seacrest. CBSNews.com's Ken Lombardi reports.
Iran state TV: Oscar win a victory over Israel
Reaction to nation's first foreign film win with "A Separation" cast mostly in nationalist terms amid mounting tensions
Sean Young arrested at Oscars party for fight
Sean Young was arrested after allegedly getting physical with a security guard who denied her entrance into the Governor's Ball after-Oscars party. CBSNews.com's Ken Lombardi reports.
Oscar fashion trends
Karina Mitchell and style expert Felix Mercado take a look at the fashion trends set on the red carpet of the 2012 Academy Awards.
Oscar fashion winners
Karina Mitchell and style expert Felix Mercado break down who wore it best at the 2012 Academy Awards.
Oscar fashion losers
Karina Mitchell and style expert Felix Mercado break down which celebrities failed to sparkle on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards.
Oscar winners: How it feels after the show
What did the big Academy Award winners think after winning their Oscars? Mo Rocca speaks to Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer, and others, about how they felt after the show.
2012 Oscars best and worst dressed
Celebrity stylist Felix Mercado's red carpet picks for the 84th Annual Academy Awards
2012 Oscar winners in press room
Oscar winners pose in the press room at the 2011 Academy Awards
Elton John's Oscar-watching party
Elton John raises funds for AIDS Foundation with an Oscar-viewing party at West Hollywood Park