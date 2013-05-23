Oklahoma tornado disaster

6/20: Dow drops amid concerns over China; three-year-old hears for the first time

The once-booming Chinese economy is beginning to slow down, and Wall Street is worried that the Chinese government is not acting fast enough to give it a boost; and, Three-year-old Grayson Clamp was born completely deaf, but he was able to hear his father's voice for the first time with the help of an auditory brainstem implant.