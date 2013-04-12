North Korea
Latest
-
Official warns N. Korea could launch nuke, but not likely control it
Senior Pentagon official says threat is what "keeps me awake at night," but Kim Jong Un's missile program still has key flaw
-
U.N. Security Council targets N. Korea's main source of money
North Korea hit with stronger sanctions unanimously passed by U.N. Security Council
-
China blocks “Kim Fatty the Third” from web search results
North Korean officials asked China to block the nickname for fear news of it would get back to their boss in Pyongyang
-
A rare look inside North Korea's capital city
North Korea's capital city has maintained a veneer of strength amid international opposition and economic sanctions over its nuclear program. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz got a rare look inside Pyongyang, and joins CBSN with more.
-
How sanctions are impacting North Korea
How are international sanctions affecting North Korea? What we encountered in our visit to the reclusive country's capital, Pyongyang, was surprising. Adriana Diaz reports.
-
N. Korea crippled by sanctions? CBS News visit reveals some surprises
“It's the nuclear threats made by the U.S. that caused all of this. The question is whether the new president is willing to abandon hostile policies,” says North Korean official
-
North Korea slams threat of "criminal" sanctions
Efforts at the U.N. to strengthen sanctions already in place since 2006 over nuclear tests and rocket launches are infuriating Pyongyang
-
U.S. issues warning to North Korea over using nuclear weapons
Warning comes weeks after North's most powerful nuclear test explosion to date, days after failed test launch of ballistic missile
-
N. Korean zoo animal’s pack-a-day habit draws a crowd
It’s a spectacle unheard of in most places, but at Pyongyang’s new zoo, Azalea the smoking chimpanzee is a rising star
-
U.N. chides North Korea for latest "grave violation"
But rhetoric aside, Security Council still grappling for a way to try and deter North's nuclear and missile advances
-
North Korea's latest fad: Sightseeing in ultralight airplanes
Kim Jong Un aims to give North Koreans more modern and “cultured” ways to spend their leisure time
-
N. Korean missile exploded shortly after liftoff: U.S., S. Korea says
U.S. military says launch was attempted at 11:33 p.m. EDT Friday and that the missile didn’t pose a threat to North America
-
China-based company charged with plotting to evade N. Korea sanctions
The Dept. of Justice unsealed criminal charges against a Chinese firm for conspiring to evade U.S. economic sanctions that target North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programs
-
U.N. Security Council pushes ahead on ban on testing nuclear weapons
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called North Korea's latest nuclear explosion a "reckless act of provocation"
-
N. Korea claims to successfully carry out ground test of new rocket engine
Successfully carried out ground test of new engine for space launch vehicle is possible indication North Korea might conduct prohibited long-range rocket launch soon
-
U.S. ambassador on slow aid to Syria: "Starve, get bombed or surrender"
U.S. ambassador explains the importance of the U.S.-Russia cease-fire in Syria and urgency of action against North Korea in the wake of another nuclear test
-
U.S. flies nuclear-capable bombers over South Korea in show of force against North
United States sent nuclear-capable supersonic bombers streaking over ally South Korea in a show of force meant to cow North Korea after its recent nuclear test
-
North Korea nuclear launch worries global superpowers
North Korea successfully performed its biggest nuclear test missile ever. President Obama was among the many world leaders who denounced the test, saying that the U.S. will never accept North Korea as a nuclear power. Adriana Diaz reports from Beijing.
-
World condemns North Korea's latest nuclear test
There is worldwide condemnation and concern after North Korea claims to have tested its most powerful nuclear weapon yet. The North says its ballistic missiles can now carry nuclear warheads. The overnight test triggered a 5.0 magnitude tremor near North Korea's main nuclear base. South Korea and Japan called the test "reckless" and "unacceptable," while President Obama promised "serious consequences." Adriana Diaz reports.
-
North Korea angers world with nuclear test, even its friends
U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting as Obama assures allies the "flagrant violation" by Kim regime will bring "serious consequences"
-
N. Korea: Latest test brings nuke program to "higher level"
Pyongyang claims it's now a big step closer to being able to put nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles, as it seeks ability to hit U.S. mainland
-
Unusual seismic activity in North Korea likely nuclear test
North Korea detonated its fifth atomic, South Korean officials said, with Seoul and international monitors detecting unusual seismic activity near the North’s northeastern nuclear test site
-
North Korea fires 3 missiles as world leaders meet in China
Test was apparently timed to grab attention of leaders at G-20 economic summit, source tells CBS News, as U.S. officials mull response
-
South Korea: North Korea has executed top education official
If confirmed, they would be the latest in a series of killings, purges and dismissals carried out since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took power in late 2011
-
North Korea makes violent threat at truce village inside DMZ
North's Korean People's Army accuses U.S., South Korean soldiers of "deliberate provocations"
Highlights
-
What it's like to grow up inside North Korea
-
A rare peek inside North Korea
-
North Korea regime shows off efforts to feed its people
-
Obama on why the U.S. won't "destroy North Korea"
-
They flee North Korea, only to be adrift in the South
-
North Korea launches two ballistic missiles
-
U.S. college student gets harsh sentence in N. Korea
-
Officials say North Korean satellite is "tumbling in orbit"
-
North Korea praises new rocket's "fascinating vapor"
-
N. Korea may be prepping long-range missile test
-
N. Korea's H-bomb claim rattles neighbors' nerves