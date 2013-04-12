World condemns North Korea's latest nuclear test

There is worldwide condemnation and concern after North Korea claims to have tested its most powerful nuclear weapon yet. The North says its ballistic missiles can now carry nuclear warheads. The overnight test triggered a 5.0 magnitude tremor near North Korea's main nuclear base. South Korea and Japan called the test "reckless" and "unacceptable," while President Obama promised "serious consequences." Adriana Diaz reports.