-
Obama approval rating reaches four-year high - CBS News poll
CBS News poll shows Obama's approval rating has risen among independents
-
Most think Trump will bring change, but most also think he'll divide the nation
CBS News polled Americans on Trump's impending presidency -- on issues including Russia, the economy, race, global warming and more
-
Do Americans think Donald Trump will be a good president?
A little more than a month out from inauguration, CBS News polls Americans on the Trump presidency, his Cabinet picks and business interests
-
CBS News poll: State of the race the day before Election Day
National survey assesses where the presidential race stands and what's driving voters
-
CBS poll: Clinton, Trump even in Ohio and Florida
Turnout will be decisive as Clinton's leads in these two key battlegrounds evaporate
-
Five days to go: The presidential race tightens - CBS/NYT poll
Clinton's lead is down from the nine-point margin she had over Trump a couple of weeks ago but similar to where the race was at the beginning of October
-
Florida early voting update: In search of the hidden Trump vote
About 290,000 registered Republicans today did not vote in either of the last two presidential elections; nor did they vote in the last two midterms, but could have
-
CBS battleground poll: Partisans divide on news of FBI, emails
Here's how voters are responding to the FBI's disclosure that it's reviewing a new batch of emails that may be related to its investigation of Clinton's email server
-
How have Hillary Clinton's emails impacted the race so far?
CBS News' Elections Director Anthony Salvanto talks about the way voters view Clinton's emails, and the race so far in Georgia and Colorado
-
Impact of early voting on 2016 race, why polls differ
At least 12.8 million people have already voted in the 2016 election, but there are still 12 days to go. Donald Trump has three rallies Thursday in Ohio, after spending Wednesday in North Carolina. That's where Hillary Clinton will campaign with Michelle Obama for the first time. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest polling.
-
Early voting update – an analysis of North Carolina and Florida
With voting underway in several states, CBS News looks at where things stand in battleground states of North Carolina and Florida so far
-
Are the polls missing a group of Trump voters?
CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto explains how there may be a group of voters that polls are not accounting for: shy Donald Trump supporters.
-
On campaign trail, Elizabeth Warren embraces Trump's "nasty woman" label
Warren riffs on the "nasty woman" comment Donald Trump directed at Hillary Clinton in the final presidential debate
-
CBS Battleground Tracker: Clinton leads FL, Trump leads TX
Trump’s voters in Texas and Florida back him on not accepting outcome
-
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Who won final debate?
Likely voters weigh in on how the candidates fared, whether it swayed their votes -- and whether the losing candidate should concede
-
Poll: Do Trump's comments in video reflect his feelings about women now?
Wide-ranging CBS News survey finds weaknesses in both Trump and Clinton
-
CBS poll: Clinton's lead over Trump widens with three weeks to go
Trump has lost ground among members of his own party, older voters and men
-
Poll: Gender gap in views on Trump tape describing advances on women
Clinton leads in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
-
Hillary Clinton gaining support among key set of voters
With 5 weeks to go CBS News Poll gauges Americans' fluctuating attitudes toward both candidates in general, and on some key presidential qualities
-
How Pence and Kaine are viewed going into debate - CBS poll
Voters are more likely than not to think that either Pence or Kaine could step into the job of the president if needed
-
Clinton edges ahead of Trump after first debate
Nearly a third of voters said their impression of Clinton improved as a result of the debate last week
-
Women weigh in on the presidency and on their own lives
Most women feel good about their opportunities to succeed, compared to their mothers' expericence, according to a new CBS News/New York Times survey
-
Both Trump and Clinton seen as risky choices - CBS/NYT poll
The 2016 campaign is viewed as the most negative in recent memory, according to a new CBS/New York Times survey
-
Trump and Clinton locked in tight race nationally - CBS/NYT poll
A disadvantage for Clinton is diminished voter enthusiasm -- Democrats are less enthusiastic about voting now than they were last month
-
Where do Trump and Clinton stand going into the general election?
CBS News polled voters on the candidates -- their readiness for office, their trustworthiness and other qualities
