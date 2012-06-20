Afghanistan: The way forward
Latest
ISIS claims suicide attack on mosque as death toll rises
Graphic photos emerge from devastated mosque in Afghan capital where Shiite Muslims were worshiping
Suicide bomber kills 4 on U.S. base in Afghanistan
A suicide bomber killed four Americans on the largest U.S. military base just north of the Afghan capital of Kabul. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN by phone with more information on the attack.
Americans killed in explosion at U.S. base in Afghanistan
Defense Secretary Ash Carter issues message to perpetrators of deadly attack
Suicide car bomber attacks consulate in Afghanistan
Taliban issues statement saying attack is retaliation for recent airstrikes
Officials give new details on deadly Afghan airstrike
Strike was called in after 2 U.S., 3 Afghan troops were killed in fierce battle in northern Afghanistan
Two U.S. troops killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Two U.S. service members were killed and four were wounded during a raid against Taliban leaders in northern Afghanistan. Dozens of Afghan casualties were also reported.
2 U.S. troops, dozens of civilians killed in Afghan battle
Troops were conducting joint operation with Afghan forces targeting senior Taliban leaders, but as many as 30 civilians also reportedly killed by airstrikes
American troop, 1 civilian killed in Afghan attack
Americans killed by man in Afghan army uniform at NATO base, where they were part of NATO mission to train and advise Afghan forces
Roadside bomb wounds 2 U.S. troops on patrol
American military says service members' vehicle hit mine during "normal security patrol" near Jalalabad in Afghanistan
U.S. offers help as Taliban launches major assault
Militants launch two large-scale, coordinated assaults on opposite ends of Afghanistan, killing a police chief in the process
Afghan official says 13 civilians killed in U.S. airstrike
American military confirms strike in area with ISIS presence, says "claims of Afghan casualties" under investigation
U.S. airstrike targets Taliban, allegedly kills Afghan cops
Regional commander says at least 8 officers killed in apparent friendly-fire incident near front-line city
Afghan forces flee as Taliban militants push into another city
Regional official says clashes ongoing after surprise attack by hundreds of militants, but Kabul says with U.S. help, fight is over
Kabul rocked by three bombings
Dozens killed by two blasts outside Ministry of Defense as militant group demonstrates, again, ability to strike in heart of Kabul
Escaping a Taliban siege on my "second home"
CBS News' Ahmad Mukhtar is used to covering the terror attacks that plague Afghanistan, but this time, he was lucky to escape alive
Old Dominion alum among victims in deadly Afghan attack
Brazen, hours-long militant attack on American University of Afghanistan killed over a dozen people
American University of Afghanistan in Kabul attacked
An attack on the American University of Afghanistan has ended, a senior police officer said; several dead, more than 30 wounded
U.S. troop killed on joint patrol with Afghan forces
American service member succumbed to injuries inflicted by one of the biggest killers in Afghanistan: IEDs
Backup sent amid fears Taliban could seize city within days
More Afghan troops deployed as battle for key city of Lashkar Gah heats up, but U.S. commander suggests no help needed -- yet
American University in Kabul to reopen after kidnappings
University "will remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of all university personnel and students," statement says
Afghan official: Gunmen abduct American, Australian professors in Kabul
Two professors taken from SUV while driving Sunday night on a main road near American University of Afghanistan, official says
United Nations: In Afghanistan, children bear brunt of war
Daunting figures released just days after the deadliest bombing to hit Kabul since the insurgency began in 2001
Deadly bombing strikes demonstration in Kabul
Marchers were ethnic Hazaras demanding that major regional electric power line be routed through their impoverished home province
U.S. ground commanders given more freedom in Afghan fight
Defense Secretary Carter, visiting Afghanistan, talked about the plan to deal with a resurgent Taliban, and the growing ISIS threat there
President Obama slows down Afghan troop withdrawal
President Obama has announced that he will slow down the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Christopher Hill joins CBSN with analysis of the president's decision.
