A Rich Retirement

Latest
-
Millennials struggling with student debt, uncertain economy
For the first time, more millennials are living with parents than with spouses or partners
-
States helping workers set up retirement accounts
More than 600,000 Connecticut workers do not have access to workplace retirement plans. The state and several others have recently passed laws to help those people save for the future. Jill Schlesinger has the details.
-
Will the election affect your retirement savings?
Data show that since World War II the average compound annual growth rate for U.S. stocks is 9.7 percent under presidents of one major political party and 6.7 percent when the other party occupies the White House. Jill Schlesinger reports how markets react to presidential politics.
-
How to pay smaller fees on long-term financial plans
A study from Standard & Poor's shows that over a 10-year investment horizon about 90 percent of actively managed U.S. mutual funds failed to beat their benchmarks. The reason is clear: Their fees eat into their returns. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan
While median household income grew more than five percent last year, many Americans still aren't saving enough for their future. Fifty-four percent of workers reported in a recent survey they had less than $25,000 in savings and investments. Only 45 percent said they contributed to the retirement savings plan offered by their employer. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss alternative options like the government's myRA.
-
8 countries where you can retire on $200K for 30 years
Check out the list of 8 places around the world where you can retire with only $200K and make it 30 years.
-
Cruise ship living: Retiring to a life at sea
For many passengers, luxury liners are like a second home, but for 88-year-old Lee Wachstetter the cruise ship Crystal Serenity is her ONLY home
-
More people tapping into 401k plans for financial help
Early withdrawals from 401k retirement plans are on the rise, despite the large tax penalties that come with them. Jill Schlesinger has more on this in "Eye on Money."
-
Stricter rules for brokers giving retirement advice
In an effort to crack down on backdoor payments and hidden fees, the Department of Labor just released new rules on how financial professionals must handle retirement accounts. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
How you can live large after your retirement
Nearly 4.5 million retired homeowners paid a mortgage in 2014. In one decade, the median mortgage debt for older homeowners jumped 82 percent to $79,000. In this "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what you need to know about mortgage debt, buying and renting homes and common mistakes to avoid before your retirement.
-
What seniors need to know about working in retirement
The fastest-growing age group of workers is 65 and older. It's best for seniors to have a plan before making the leap from full-time employee to part-time retiree. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
What seniors need to do with retirement accounts before 2016
As New Year's Eve rapidly approaches, Uncle Sam has a reminder for those over age 70 1/2. It also applies to people who have inherited an IRA. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
How to plan for gift spending, taxes and retirement
More than 32 million Americans already started their holiday shopping, and over half of the season’s shoppers don’t plan to use a budget. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Mornings” to discuss how to find ways to save this holiday season and get your finances organized for the end of the year.
-
New study: Student loans are making it harder for Americans to retire
A new study reveals that many Americans are so burdened with student loan debt that it's affecting their ability to save for retirement. Anthony Mason has more.
-
Is life insurance right for you?
Many people just assume they need life insurance, but that is not always the case. CBS contributor Mellody Hobson weighs life insurance options so you can best protect your family, your finances, and yourself.
-
The perks of retiring in a college town
As people enter retirement, some may want to look into retiring in a college town. As Don Dahler explains, colleges are creating partnerships with retirement communities that benefit both retirees and the colleges.
-
#BeReady: Your retirement questions answered
From choosing financial advisers to retirement calculators, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger answers your financial questions from Twitter.
-
How to save and prepare for retirement
Are you saving enough for retirement? According to Voya financial, nearly 50 percent of American workers have saved less than $49,000. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss retirement and saving tips.
-
Baby-boomer engineer reinvents his retirement
Millions of baby boomers are approaching retirement or have already given up their jobs, but many don't want to kick back. Julianna Goldman reports on 75-year-old Seth Goldstein who's creating inventions for passion, not a paycheck.
-
Women face tough challenges for retirement savings
It's harder for women to save for retirement than it is for men, according to financial experts. For one, women live longer and tend to make less than men. As Anthony Mason reports, the disadvantage means women face more pressure to start saving at an early age.
-
Thinking of retiring? Here's where you should move
A growing number of Americans are moving overseas when they retire, looking to live out their golden years for less money.
-
Survey: Americans' worst retirement fears
A survey by Bankrate.com shows what Americans are worried about most when it comes to retirement. As Anthony Mason reports, affording health insurance is a major concern.
-
Why are baby boomers ready for retirement?
A new study finds 76% of baby boomers who retired within the past five years feel "in control" of their decision to retire. Marcy Keckler, Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy for Ameriprise Financial discusses the study and explains what key factors are driving baby boomers toward retirement
-
How to save for retirement when work doesn't have a plan
While Americans have saved $24 trillion in retirement assets, the National Institute on Retirement Security says that 38 million working-age households don't have any retirement account assets at all. These are the people the government hopes will access a new plan. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
How to plan for a successful retirement
A new CBS News poll finds that only 55 percent of Americans think they will be financially stable enough to retire when they want to. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss retirement planning.