February 8, 2017, 8:42 AM | Critically-acclaimed movie "Lion" tells the true story of a 5-year-old boy in India who gets lost on a train. It takes him thousands of miles from home. Frightened and alone, he survives on the streets until he's adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, with only his memories and Google Earth, Saroo Brierley set out to find his lost family. The real Saroo Brierley joins "CBS This Morning" to share his story.