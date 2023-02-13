Behind the New York Times "Modern Love" podcasts

This Valentine's Day, the New York Times continues "Modern Love," a weekly column of first-person stories. It started more than 11 years ago and millions read it in print and online. But the Times recently teamed up with WBUR radio in Boston to bring the articles to life in a podcast. In its first week, “Modern Love” soared to number one on iTunes. See how the Times picks these unlikely stories.