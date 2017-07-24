Music, mud and marriage at Country Thunder 2017

    • Old Dominion

      Brad Tursi of the country band Old Dominion performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Sat., July 22, 2017.

      The four-day festival - one of a series held in the U.S. and Canada - featured some of country music's brightest artists, and some of their most enthusiastic fans.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban (accompanied by a deluge of rain, lightning and thunder) headlined Country Thunder on Friday, July 21, 2017, performing such hits as "Gone Today (Here Tomorrow)," "Long Hot Summer," "Somewhere in My Car" and "Blue Ain't Your Color."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Keith Urban

      Country star Keith Urban at Country Thunder. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mud

      Heavy rain brought mud to the site of Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., this past weekend. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mud

      Festival attendees made the best of the situation. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mud Derby

      The weather turned the festival site into a very sloppy track. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • The Picture of Grace

      It is hard to keep one's dignity while trudging through mud, but this attendee tried.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brute Force

      A collective effort was made to free a stuck car. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brute Force

      Festival-goers, powered in part by Angry Orchard hard cider, free a vehicle. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wheels

      A more appropriate means of transportation. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Showers

      A nearby self-service car wash was put into action to deal with the situation.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Showers

      Mud removal for Country Thunder attendees.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Old Dominion

      Matthew Ramsey of Country Thunder performs at Country Thunder. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Old Dominion

      Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion.

      The group's hits include "Break Up With Him," "Song for Another Time" and "Snapback."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Old Dominion

      Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Old Dominion

      Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • William Michael Morgan

      William Michael Morgan ("Vinyl") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Michael Ray

      Michael Ray ("Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Backstage

      Tools of the trade.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans sing along at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fan

      Festival-goer.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sustenance

      Have barbecue, will travel.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • The Real Stuff

      No country festival would be complete without this.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Posing

      Posing for fotogs.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Headgear

      Fashionistas.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wedding

      The campground at Country Thunder was the site of a wedding on July 22, 2017. No RSVP required. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wedding

      The couple (who wished to be called Mr. Billy Bad Ass and Ms. Gognwow) tied the knot at campsite Encore J30 on Saturday July 22, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dallas Smith

      Canadian rock and country singer-songwriter Dallas Smith ("Wastin' Gas," "Side Effects") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Cam

      Cam ("Burning House") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Chase Bryant

      Chase Bryant ("Little Bit of You") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Chase Bryant

      The left-handed Chase Bryant plays a right-handed guitar upside-down. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Good Grooming

      Where there wasn't mud, there was attention paid to neatness. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Canoodling

      Some between-sets entertainment.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Feats of Endurance

      A rousing display of stamina.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Lift

      A festival-goer hitches a ride.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Big & Rich

      The duo Big & Rich (John Rich and Big Kenny Alphin), whose albums include "Horse of a Different Color," "Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace" and "Hillbilly Jedi," perform at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zack Lawler/CBS News

    • Big & Rich

      Big Kenny Alphin, of the duo Big & Rich, performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zack Lawler/CBS News

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett ("It Goes Like This," "Get Me Some of That" and "Craving You") performs at Country Thunder. Rhett was an expectant father, his wife due any day now. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Jason Aldean

      Jason Aldean ("Why," "She's Country," "The Truth," "Don't You Wanna Stay" and "Burnin' It Down") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zack Lawler/CBS News

    • Jason Aldean

      Jason Aldean performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zack Lawler/CBS News

    • Billy Currington

      Billy Currington ("Must Be Doin' Something Right," "Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To") performs at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sunset

      Another Country Thunder weekend (perhaps with less mud) will take place in Calgary, Alberta on August 18-20, 2017, before the concert series returns next year to Florence, Ariz.; Craven, Saskatchewan; and Twin Lakes. 

            
      For more info: 

      countrythunder.com

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News