Music, mud and marriage at Country Thunder 2017

Brad Tursi of the country band Old Dominion performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Sat., July 22, 2017.
The four-day festival - one of a series held in the U.S. and Canada - featured some of country music's brightest artists, and some of their most enthusiastic fans.
Keith Urban
Keith Urban (accompanied by a deluge of rain, lightning and thunder) headlined Country Thunder on Friday, July 21, 2017, performing such hits as "Gone Today (Here Tomorrow)," "Long Hot Summer," "Somewhere in My Car" and "Blue Ain't Your Color."
Mud
Heavy rain brought mud to the site of Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., this past weekend.
Mud
Festival attendees made the best of the situation.
Mud Derby
The weather turned the festival site into a very sloppy track.
The Picture of Grace
It is hard to keep one's dignity while trudging through mud, but this attendee tried.
Brute Force
A collective effort was made to free a stuck car.
Festival-goers, powered in part by Angry Orchard hard cider, free a vehicle.
Wheels
A more appropriate means of transportation.
Showers
A nearby self-service car wash was put into action to deal with the situation.
Mud removal for Country Thunder attendees.
Old Dominion
Matthew Ramsey of Country Thunder performs at Country Thunder.
Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion.
The group's hits include "Break Up With Him," "Song for Another Time" and "Snapback."
Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion.
Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion.
William Michael Morgan
William Michael Morgan ("Vinyl") performs at Country Thunder.
Michael Ray
Michael Ray ("Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less") performs at Country Thunder.
Backstage
Tools of the trade.
Fans
Fans sing along at Country Thunder.
Fan
Festival-goer.
Sustenance
Have barbecue, will travel.
The Real Stuff
No country festival would be complete without this.
Posing
Posing for fotogs.
Headgear
Fashionistas.
Wedding
The campground at Country Thunder was the site of a wedding on July 22, 2017. No RSVP required.
Wedding
The couple (who wished to be called Mr. Billy Bad Ass and Ms. Gognwow) tied the knot at campsite Encore J30 on Saturday July 22, 2017.
Dallas Smith
Canadian rock and country singer-songwriter Dallas Smith ("Wastin' Gas," "Side Effects") performs at Country Thunder.
Cam
Cam ("Burning House") performs at Country Thunder.
Chase Bryant
Chase Bryant ("Little Bit of You") performs at Country Thunder.
Chase Bryant
The left-handed Chase Bryant plays a right-handed guitar upside-down.
Good Grooming
Where there wasn't mud, there was attention paid to neatness.
Canoodling
Some between-sets entertainment.
Feats of Endurance
A rousing display of stamina.
Lift
A festival-goer hitches a ride.
Big & Rich
The duo Big & Rich (John Rich and Big Kenny Alphin), whose albums include "Horse of a Different Color," "Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace" and "Hillbilly Jedi," perform at Country Thunder.
Big Kenny Alphin, of the duo Big & Rich, performs at Country Thunder.
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett ("It Goes Like This," "Get Me Some of That" and "Craving You") performs at Country Thunder. Rhett was an expectant father, his wife due any day now.
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean ("Why," "She's Country," "The Truth," "Don't You Wanna Stay" and "Burnin' It Down") performs at Country Thunder.
Jason Aldean performs at Country Thunder.
Billy Currington
Billy Currington ("Must Be Doin' Something Right," "Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To") performs at Country Thunder.
Sunset
Another Country Thunder weekend (perhaps with less mud) will take place in Calgary, Alberta on August 18-20, 2017, before the concert series returns next year to Florence, Ariz.; Craven, Saskatchewan; and Twin Lakes.