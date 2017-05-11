Watch Nicole Kidman in the "Top of the Lake: China Girl" trailer

Audiences are getting their first look at the second installment of Jane Campion's award-winning crime drama, "Top of the Lake."

The trailer for "Top of the Lake: China Girl" debuted Thursday, showing off returning star Elisabeth Moss opposite Nicole Kidman and "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie in an all new mystery.

Moss won a Golden Globe for the first edition of "Top of the Lake," which debuted in 2013. The new series moves the action from New Zealand to Sydney, Australia, where a body washing up on Bondi Beach in a suitcase kicks off a complicated murder investigation.

"Top of the Lake: China Girl" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month before hitting U.S. television screens on SundanceTV and Hulu in September.