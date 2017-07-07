By Andrea Park CBS News July 7, 2017, 11:00 AM

Unearthed 1988 video shows Nirvana playing in Radio Shack

Grunge rockers Nirvana pose after receiving an award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards Thursday, September 2, 1993 in Universal City, California. Members from left are, Chris Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain. Man at right is not a member of the band and is unidentified.  

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Everyone has to start somewhere. 

For Nirvana, that was at an empty Radio Shack in Aberdeen, Washington on Jan. 24, 1988. 

Kurt Cobain death scene photos
34 Photos

Kurt Cobain death scene photos

Previously unreleased photos from the death scene of the grunge rocker and Nirvana frontman

A recently unearthed video shows Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dale Crover in the temporarily shuttered store while they play along to "Paper Cuts." 

Mike Ziegler, a Nirvana superfan who has surfaced several of the band's videos before, posted the YouTube video and explained its origins.

"The day before, on January 23rd, 1988, Nirvana (Ted Ed Fred at the time) recorded their first proper studio demo with Jack Endino at Reciprocal Recording Studios in Seattle, WA," he wrote. "The demo and this video feature Dale Crover (of Melvins fame) on drums. Following the studio session on the 23rd, later that evening they played a live show at the Community World Theater in Tacoma, WA (if you pay close attention to this video, you can see footage of that show on the TV screens in the background). So fast forward to the next day and here are Nirvana at RadioShack making a music video of sorts. The music that is being lip synced was the demo made the day before (with 'live' drums)."

A 20-year-old Cobain lip-syncs and flails against a backdrop of old-school TVs and and other electronics while Novoselic throws himself on the ground in this very lo-fi video. 

Take a look at the early cuts of the legendary grunge band in possibly their grungiest video ever -- for now, at least. 

Nirvana - January 24th, 1988, RadioShack, Aberdeen, WA (COMPLETE, PREVIOUSLY UNCIRCULATED) by Mike Ziegler on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular