Trump was "scared to death" of James Comey, Comey's father says

Former FBI Director James Comey's father says his son was fired because President Trump was "scared to death of him," according to CNN.

J. Brien Comey spoke to CNN by phone on Saturday about his son's dismissal as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

"[Comey] didn't give him 100 percent loyalty, and he demands that of people who work with him," he said, according to CNN. "[Comey] said he would give 100 percent honesty, but not loyalty."

"Why he was fired, I think, is Trump changes every day," he added. "He had three reasons three days in a row."

Comey's father said his son is dealing well with his termination.

"He's doing fine. He's a solid citizen, he has lots of opportunity," he said, according to CNN. "It was a dumb thing to get rid of him. A loss for the FBI."

He added that he isn't a fan of Mr. Trump, whom he described as "crazy as a hoot."