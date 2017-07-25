Trump continues tweet rant against Sessions, cites Clinton

President Trump attacked his Justice Department over Twitter early Tuesday morning, beginning with his embattled attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Sessions, he tweeted, "has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Mr. Trump has recently been bringing up Clinton more often, although just after his election, he said he was inclined against prosecuting her over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Prosecution, he said in a New York Times interview in November, "would be very, very divisive for the country." He thought that Clinton had "suffered greatly" and he didn't want "to hurt" the Clintons. "My inclination for whatever power I have on the matter is to say let's go forward. This has been looked at for so long, ad nauseum."

Tuesday morning, he also brought up a charge that Ukraine helped to boost Clinton and hurt his candidacy during the campaign.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

It wasn't the Clinton campaign, though -- a Democratic operative working with the Democratic National Committee did reach out to the Ukrainian government in an attempt to get damaging information about the Trump campaign.

And the president also seemed to suggest that acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe may have an ulterior motive for not investigating Clinton in another Tweet Tuesday morning.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

In fact, McCabe's wife, who ran unsuccessfully for the Virginia state legislature, did not get "$700,000 from [Hillary Clinton]." But Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee donated nearly $500,000 to the Virginia state senate campaign of Dr. Jill McCabe.