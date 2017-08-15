Trump gives infrastructure remarks from Trump Tower

President Trump is expected to give an update on his plans for infrastructure, after meeting with his team and signing an executive order intended to bring accountability and discipline back to the permitting process for major projects.

"We are literally like a third-world country," Mr. Trump said. "Our infrastructure will again be the best."

Accompanying the president are Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation, Steve Mnuchin, treasury secretary, and Gary Cohn, chief economic adviser to the president. Mr. Trump has indicated that infrastructure reform will be one of the major projects his administration and Congress will tackle in the fall.

Mr. Trump is spending the day at New York City's Trump Tower, in the middle of a two-week working vacation mostly spent in Bedminster, New Jersey.