Tony Awards 2017: Full list of winners

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for best original score written for the theatre for “"Dear Evan Hansen"” onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

Broadway's biggest stars gathered at Radio City Music Hall in New York to celebrate the 2017 Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey. Here are the artists who took home a Tony on Sunday. 

Best book of a musical: "Dear Evan Hansen," Steven Levenson

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater: "Dear Evan Hansen," Music and lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best scenic design of a play: Nigel Hook, "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Best scenic design of a musical: Mimi Lien, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Best costume design of a play: Jane Greenwood, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Best costume design of a musical: Santo Loquasto, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best lighting design of a play: Christopher Akerlind, "Indecent"

Best lighting design of a musical: Bradley King, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Best orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre: James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for "The Encounter"

Regional theatre Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee

Tony honors for excellence in theater: Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser

