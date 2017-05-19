Times Square crash, Trump's base, and his big promise

Times Square crash

The man accused of driving into a large crowd in New York's Times Square is now charged with second-degree murder. Sources tell our New York station, WCBS, that Richard Rojas made rambling statements after being arrested. They also described him as emotionally disturbed. Rojas passed a breathalyzer test, but there may have been drugs in his system.

Trump's base

At a barber shop in Illinois, Guy Ball waited for a haircut and weighed the news of a special counsel investigating the Trump campaign. "It's a witch hunt, that's what (President Trump) tweeted this morning," Ball told CBS News. A life-long Republican, a Trump supporter and an avid consumer of conservative media, Ball is one of many whose support for the president is unwavering.

"Be very judicious"

On "The Takeout" podcast this week, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican who worked on President Trump's transition team, says Mr. Trump and his current team need to change their ways to avoid any more self-inflicted controversies. Blackburn says she's concerned about an apparent "lack of structure and discipline" at the White House.

Big promise

Despite a slow start for the U.S. economy this year, President Trump and other top administration officials have pledged to accelerate the nation's growth to levels not seen in more than a decade. We look at why it will be difficult for the White House to fulfill its goal of getting the economy firing on all cylinders.

Stoned staff

U.S. companies have a problem: finding employees who aren't stoned. Research shows that the percentage of workers who test positive for drug use is at its highest level in 12 years. We explore why drug use is on the rise within America's workforce.

Kelp craving

As part of our "Real Food" series, we take a look at the growing demand for kelp. On the Connecticut shore, a simple harvesting technique is paying off for fishermen who are no longer able to rely on a steady supply of fish. They say kelp farming is a sustainable solution for both fishermen, and the environment.





