Tim Allen draws criticism for comments on conservatives in Hollywood

Comedian Tim Allen has come under fire for his word choice in describing being conservative in Hollywood.

The “Last Man Standing” star explained his views during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday, after the host mentioned that Allen attended the Inauguration in January.

“You’ve got to be real careful around here,” Allen said of speaking positively of President Donald Trump in Hollywood. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group -- ‘You know, what we believe is right’ -- I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

Allen’s comments drew criticism online for the comparison to Germany during the 1930s.

Next time millionaire moron @ofctimallen's in DC, he should visit the Holocaust Museum to learn about 1930's Germany https://t.co/YDpH6z80Bv — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) March 19, 2017

Man who has made $80M in Hollywood compares himself to Jews being killed in Germany. Thanks for that insight @ofctimallen. https://t.co/PFZXLAB6LT — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) March 18, 2017

Tim Allen makes $235K per episode of 'Last Man Standing'. He is worth $80 million. How does he live with that kind of oppression? — cbbruuno (@cbbruuno) March 20, 2017

Poor Tim Allen. Forced out of his home, his assets seized, he hides in shadows, avoiding throngs of violent brown-shirted hollywood liberals — MKupperman (@MKupperman) March 19, 2017

For his part, Allen expressed some dismay at the lack of pageantry on Inauguration Day itself.

It looked like a Cadillac parade. Everything was just rows of Cadillacs,” he said. “My kids were going, ‘Is this the parade?’ It’s just black Cadillac after black Cadillac and then a tractor. There’s no marching bands.”

Check out Allen’s interview with Kimmel here: