By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 31, 2017, 12:50 PM

The final "Beauty and the Beast" trailer is here

Emma Watson stars as Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Laurie Sparham

With just a month and a half to go until the film’s release, Disney has given fans their most in-depth look at “Beauty and the Beast” yet with the release of its final trailer.

The new trailer offered more detailed looks at Belle (Emma Watson), the Beast (Dan Stevens), Belle’s father Maurice (Kevin Kline) and Gaston (Luke Evans) in action -- as well as the enchanted objects of the Beast’s house, voiced by Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. 

“My dear Belle, you are so ahead of your time,” Maurice intones in snippet of the film’s dialogue. “This is a small village. And it’s small-minded as well. But small also means safe.”

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters March 17.

Beauty and the Beast – US Official Final Trailer by Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube
