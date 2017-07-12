Several Obamacare tax increases will be included in revamped GOP health care bill

Several tax increases from Obamacare that were eliminated in the Senate Republicans' original health care bill are now being included in the revised draft measure, senior administration officials and Senate GOP sources told CBS News' Major Garrett.

The tax increases that will be included are:

3.8 percent tax on net investment income for individuals earning more than $200,000 and families earning more than $250,000



0.9 percent Medicare tax on the same income thresholds



Remuneration tax on highly-compensated employees, like health insurance CEOs



Senate Republican leaders will publicly released the revamped legislation tomorrow and the White House expects a full score from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday. The White House then expects the Senate to vote on a motion to proceed on Tuesday and then anticipates days of debate and amendment votes.

It's unclear if the changes in the new bill will be enough to unite enough conservatives and moderates in order to advance to debate on the bill and vote on it.

Members of the Senate Republican Conference will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the latest version of the bill, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Kentucky, office. Two different health care measures could be unveiled Thursday-- one with a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that's been endorsed by the White House and one that excludes it, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, told reporters Tuesday.

Senate Republicans have struggled to coalesce around a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. McConnell was forced to postpone a vote on their original health care bill before the July 4 recess.

On Tuesday, McConnell announced that he is canceling the first two weeks of the Senate's August recess in order to tackle its unfinished agenda.

CBS News' Rebecca Shabad and Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.