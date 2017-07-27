Senate health care saga continues -- live updates

CBS News' Rebecca Shabad, Emily Tillett, John Nolen and Kathryn Watson have contributed to this developing story.

The Senate is set for what could be an all-day -- or an all-night -- battle Thursday over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

At 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Senate is expected to continue debating and amending the American Health Care Act (AHCA), legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. On Wednesday, a vote to simply repeal Obamacare failed to attract enough votes, with seven Republican senators voting against the measure.

President Trump has made it clear that he believes this is Republican's final chance to repeal and replace President Obama's signature legislation, as he pledged to do on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump urged senators not to leave Washington, D.C., for August recess before they do.

Wednesday: Highlights from the votes:

The 2015 ACA repeal with two-year implementation delay does not pass as Senate Republicans fail to get a simple majority of 51 "yes" votes

Sens. Heller, Capito, Collins, McCain, Portman, Alexander and Murkowski all deliver "no" votes to repeal plan, all 7 Senators voted "yes" back in 2015

Tuesday: Highlights from the votes:

After 50 "no" votes on the motion to proceed to debate (including all Democrats plus two Republicans) and 50 "yes" votes from Republicans, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie

Sen. John McCain was welcomed back to Senate with standing ovation, votes "yes"

Protesters yell, "Kill the bill, don't kill us," disrupting start of vote

Senate GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, known as BCRA, fails in procedural vote, at about 9:30 p.m.

Live updates from Thursday below:

McCain still waiting to decide on "Skinny repeal"

Asked by a reporter on Capitol Hill if he was "not a definite yes at this point" on the skinny repeal approach to the health care bill, Sen. McCain responded, "no certainly not."

He added, "I'll have to look at it, but it depends on how my governor feels as far as the provisions and what those concerns are."

Corker on Skinny repeal: "We'll know more after lunch"

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee joined the chorus of his Republican colleagues in saying many Senators have no idea what the "skinny repeal" plan entails exactly.

Corker told reporters, however, "What I have in my pocket is very different than what was being discussed on the floor yesterday."

Shelby on Skinny repeal: "We got to get what we can get"

Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby told reporters on Thursday that while Senators "don't know what is going to happen today, I'm hopeful we can pass the skinny bill."

He added, "While I'm straight out repeal and replace later, I think we got to get what we can get, and do what we can do. That's part of the legislative process, I hope it'll work today, but we'll see."

As Shelby explained to reporters that politicians have to "keep their word" to their constituents, a protester with Epilespy approached Shelby in his gaggle with reporters, explaining to the Senator, "I would never be covered under what your proposing."

Shelby responded to the protester's pleas, "Any group that's underserved, for medical, we ought to protect."

Hatch says "Skinny repeal" is step in the right direction

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, says that while he'd prefer the Senate's final health care plan to be a "fuller bill", the skinny repeal approach is a step in the right direction toward reform.

"I suspect we'll find that this is going to be a continuing, bubbling up situation until we really go through the hole situation," Hatch added.

Hatch conceded that while much of the debate over what Senators were actually voting for on Thursday was up in the air, he said Republicans are "hopeful that we'll have a little better cooperation on tax reform."

Sanders: More BCRA provisions need 60 votes

Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont says that state waivers largely violate the Senate's rules according to the Senate Parliamentarian, requiring a majority of 60-votes to pass.

The issues of waivers is just another section of original BCRA, the repeal and replace plan, that violates the Senate's Byrd Rule.

Under the Byrd rule, according to the the Senate is "prohibited from considering extraneous matter as part of a reconciliation bill or resolution or conference report thereon." The definition of what constitutes 'extraneous matter' is set in the Budget Act; however, the term remains subject to considerable interpretation by the presiding officer.

Under current law, 1332 waivers allow states to waive certain Affordable Care Act provisions as long as they can ensure that they cover the same number of people, same level of services and same protections against high out of pocket costs.

"The function of reconciliation is to adjust federal spending and revenue, not to enact major changes in social policy. The parliamentarian's latest decision reveals once again that Republicans have abused the reconciliation process in an attempt to radically change one-sixth of the American economy by repealing the Affordable Care Act," said Sanders in a statement.

Ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon echoed Sanders comments, saying in a statement, "Today's decision confirms that Senate Republicans cannot use their partisan, go-it-alone reconciliation process to water down key consumer safeguards like protection for people with pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits that Americans count on today."

McConnell says senators will have the chance to offer "many, many more amendments tonight"

The Senate majority leader said in remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning that, "Senators will have the opportunity to consider many, many more amendments tonight. I know that colleagues in both parties are eager to do so. I encourage Senators with health-care ideas — whether Republicans, Democrats, or Independents — to bring their amendments to the floor."

He added, "I urge everyone to keep working hard so we can get this over the finish line — it's what our constituents, and our country, deserve."

Senate Republicans expected to have lunch around 1 p.m. ET

The Senate GOP Conference is expected to meet behind closed doors Thursday for lunch to discuss the next steps forward on health care.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said Democrats would not continue offering amendments to the bill until they see the Republican plan.

Senate to vote at 2:15 p.m. ET on single payer amendment

The upper chamber is scheduled to vote after Senate lunches Thursday on an amendment proposed by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, that will ask senators whether they support a single-payer health care system.