Blac Chyna talks about Rob Kardashian's alleged revenge porn

Blac Chyna is calling her ex Rob Kardashian a cyber bully and revenge porn perpetrator after he posted several nude photos of her on Instagram and Twitter.

Chyna, who was accompanied by her lawyer Lisa Bloom, told Lindsey Davis of ABC News that she is filing a temporary domestic violence restraining order to stop Kardashian from posting about her on social media in addition to keeping him physically away from her. "Good Morning America" aired a clip from the interview.

She said, "I was devastated. Of course, I was like, how could somebody post these pictures of me? I'm like, wow, okay, this is a person I trusted. I just felt ... betrayed."

Bloom said, "Revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong and form of domestic abuse."

Chyna said she decided to take legal action after talking to Kardashian, who is the father of her daughter, Dream. She also alleged that he physically abused her in April.

"I talked to Rob about everything," she said. "The moral of the story is he doesn't respect me. If you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

Chyna said she wants to inspire victims of revenge porn and cyber bullying to take action, and that it's irrelevant that she has posted racy photos of herself in the past.

"I'm Blac Chyna," she said. "I can do whatever I want. It's my body."

Chyna also shot down rumors that she got together with Kardashian in order to get revenge on her ex, Tyga, who left her to date Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

"That's not even my character," she said. "I see all these things on the internet and I never address it because I'm a bigger person. Robert came at me." She added that she was never trying to use the Kardashians for fame: "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians."

Chyna said she has not heard from any of the Kardashians since Rob posted the photos. She addressed rumors circulating about her online spat with Kardashian, who claimed Chyna cheated on him during their relationship (Chyna said the two broke up in December). Kardashian wrote on social media that he was set off after Chyna sent him a video of herself kissing another man.

Chyna admitted to sending Kardashian the video, but said it was to get him off her back.

"Maybe if I send this video to him, he'll leave me alone," she said of her thought process. She added that she never "liked" any of the nude photos he posted of her, as rumored, and that she had him blocked on Instagram.

Though Chyna and Bloom are to file the restraining order on Monday, Chyna said she plans to keep joint custody of Dream with Kardashian.