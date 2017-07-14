CBS/AP July 14, 2017, 12:08 PM

Rapper DMX busted for tax fraud

DMX performs onstage at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Rapper DMX has been arrested in New York on federal tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS.

Prosecutors say Simmons raked in millions from his songs -- including his 2003 hit "X Gon' Give it to Ya" -- and avoided paying taxes by setting up accounts in other's names and paying personal expenses largely in cash.

The 46-year-old Yonkers native was arrested on Thursday and was scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court Friday. A telephone call to his previous lawyer's office went unanswered.

In 2015, Simmons spent more than two months in a New York jail for failing to pay child support.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular