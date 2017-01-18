People's Choice Awards 2017 winners and highlights

Stars in music, TV, film and digital gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale.

McHale opened with a skit with his cast-mates from “The Great Indoors.” He told them he was hosting the People’s Choice Awards show. His co-stars seemed very skeptical, but McHale said, “I’m the people’s choice, and when have the people ever been wrong.”

“We’re afraid you’re going to... suck,” said Stephen Fry.

When McHale asked who would be better, everyone answered: “Chris Williams.”

“Me?” asked Williams. “But I need to be in a tuxedo. Wait -- look at that,” Williams said as he realized he was indeed wearing a tux.

In spite of his castmates’ concerns, McHale took the stage to host the show with a stroller of eight babies in tow.

“Don’t cry -- they just saw ‘Manchester by the Sea,’” he explained.

McHale called the show “the one night a year when Hollywood reacts positively to what the middle of the country thinks” in his monologue and talked about an egotistical billionaire trying to take over the world -- he assured the audience he was talking about the plot of “Captin America: Civil War.”

He also joked that one of the biggest discoveries of the past year was that there is a third Hemsworth brother, Luke, who is in “Westworld.”

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, who star in upcoming movie “CHiPs,” presented Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, which went to Jennifer Lopez. Lopez set the tone for the night and said, “I want to say thank you to the people! Mi gente! Gracias! I love you!”

Favorite Actress in a New Series Kristen Bell and Favorite Actor in a New Series Matt LeBlanc presented Favorite Comedic Movie Actor, which went to Kevin Hart.

“This one goes to all the co-stars I’ve had except the Rock because he hasn’t helped me at all, in fact it’s lessened my talent,” he cracked. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson grinned at Hart from the audience.

McHale presented a mock “Favorite Dwayne Johnson” award, which instead of going to the actor, went to “Dwayne ‘Literally Just a Rock’ Johnson,” a large rock sitting in the audience. Johnson (the actor) did not seem too upset, though.

Ali Larter and Ruby Rose presented Favorite Song, which went to Justin Timberlake for “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The singer joked that he was stuck in traffic earlier in the night and said, “There are way too many people in this city, but I love all of those people.” Timberlake said to his baby son at home, “You’re the reason why I wrote this song.”

Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen took their time as they slowly presented Favorite Premium Series Actor, which went to Dwayne Johnson. He gave his fans advice and said, “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice,” except when it comes to Kevin Hart, apparently: He pointed at Hart and used explicit language that was censored as a shocked Hart looked on.

Favorite Network TV Drama went to “Grey’s Anatomy” before Luke Hemsworth -- the third Hemsworth -- presented Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, which went to Blake Lively. She thanked her mother for believing in her and talked about how much she admired the Spice Girls as a kid and how they introduced her to the concept of girl power: “You voted for girl power,” she said of her own award.

McHale pointed out that some of the polls were still open for nominations and tried to buy votes off of Tom Hanks so his show, “The Great Indoors,” would win.

Victoria Justice introduced Blake Shelton, who won Favorite Country Male Artist and Favorite Album, onstage to sing “Every Time I Hear That Song.”