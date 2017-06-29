Netflix resurrects “Sense8” for a two-hour series finale

There's finally some good news for fans of the Wachowskis' mind-bending Netflix series "Sense8."

Netflix announced Thursday that the globetrotting series will get a two-hour series finale to close out its story, which was left as a cliffhanger at the end of the second season when the streaming service canceled "Sense8" earlier this month.

Series co-creator Lana Wachowski posted a heartfelt letter to fans announcing the news.

"Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought 'Sense8' back to life," she wrote. "It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year."

"Sense8" was one of several high-profile series that Netflix cut from its roster recently in a spate of cancelations. The company has also ended "The Get Down," "Girlboss," "Bloodline" and "Marco Polo."