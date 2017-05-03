CBS News May 3, 2017, 7:01 AM

In court, tabloid lawyer defends topless photos of Kate Middleton

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive to attend the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. 

Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles in France in March on their first official visit to the country during an official photo shoot. But it's the unplanned one that happened at a chateau in 2012 that has them firing back at French media.

The royal couple is suing a French tabloid over topless photos taken while the duchess was sunbathing topless at a private villa. The palace has called the photos a grotesque invasion of privacy and said it echoed the kind of harassment Princess Diana faced. In many ways, this lawsuit is a way of trying to prevent history from repeating itself.

Prosecutors were in court Tuesday hearing the case filed against photographers and publishers of Closer. The gossip magazine is charged with invading the privacy of Kate by snapping and publishing the photos, reports CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti.

A lawyer for the magazine justified the publication on public interest grounds, saying in court the pictures disproved rumors circulating at the time that the duchess might be anorexic.

