Jennifer Lawrence talks about relationship with director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

NEW YORK -- Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she worked on her new film "mother!" She explains what makes the relationship work in a new interview.

Lawrence, 26, tells Vogue magazine she and Aronofsky, 48, began dating after filming wrapped up. She says she likes Aronofsky's directness, saying she's "never confused with him."

The two shot psychological horror film "mother!" last year. The movie hits theaters next month.

One point of contention in the relationship is the Oscar-winning actress' reality television obsession, which she says Aronofsky finds "vastly disappointing." Lawrence is a self-avowed "Real Housewives" and "Vanderpump Rules" fan.

Lawrence appears in four different cover shots for the magazine. One is of an oil painting of her, done by artist John Currin.

Watch the trailer for "mother!" below.