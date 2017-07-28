Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to star in new TV series together

Jennifer Aniston is returning to the small screen with her "Friends" younger sister Reese Witherspoon. The two actresses, who are friends, are teaming up for an untitled TV drama about morning shows and the New York media scene.

The package is expected to be offered to premium cable networks like HBO and streaming services like Netflix. Michael Ellenberg, former HBO head of drama, is helming the project, while Jay Carson of "House of Cards" will write the script and executive produce the show. "Harry Potter" screenwriter Steve Kloves will serve as an executive producer, as will Witherspoon and Aniston, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It's been more than a decade since Aniston played Rachel on "Friends," and other than guest spots like the one on "30 Rock" that earned her an Emmy nod, this will be Aniston's first real TV comeback. The actress has focused on films, instead, starring in movies like "Marley & Me" and "Horrible Bosses." In January, Aniston said she was open to returning to TV.

"I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is," she said. "At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters and also just having a good time."

Her husband, Justin Theroux, was on HBO's "The Leftovers."

The announcement comes on the heels of Witherspoon's Emmy nomination for her role in "Big Little Lies," which gained critical acclaim and is in talks for a second season.