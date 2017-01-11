The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Andrea Park CBS News January 11, 2017, 4:19 PM

Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date

Actor Idris Elba attends the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Don’t have Valentine’s Day plans? 

Go on a date with Idris Elba. Really. 

The suave “Luther” star is raffling off the opportunity to have Valentine’s Day dinner with him. You can even bring a friend if you’re feeling generous. 

In a video, Elba promises that his date can order anything he or she wants -- truffles, champagne, steak or even fufu. 

“That’s an African dish and you pound the yams and you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams,” he says cheekily. 

As for dessert? Elba claims, “You can have whatever you want and I mean whatever you want.” 

Does he really want to promise that? 

The raffle benefits W.E. Can Lead, which helps young girls in Africa access a quality education. 

The winner will get flown out and put up in 4-star accommodations in addition to a meal with Elba. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular