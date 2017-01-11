Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date

Don’t have Valentine’s Day plans?

Go on a date with Idris Elba. Really.

The suave “Luther” star is raffling off the opportunity to have Valentine’s Day dinner with him. You can even bring a friend if you’re feeling generous.

In a video, Elba promises that his date can order anything he or she wants -- truffles, champagne, steak or even fufu.

“That’s an African dish and you pound the yams and you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams,” he says cheekily.

As for dessert? Elba claims, “You can have whatever you want and I mean whatever you want.”

Does he really want to promise that?

The raffle benefits W.E. Can Lead, which helps young girls in Africa access a quality education.

The winner will get flown out and put up in 4-star accommodations in addition to a meal with Elba.