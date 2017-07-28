Gunman who fatally shot 12-year-old girl riding scooter gets 20 years in prison

PATERSON, N.J. — The gunman who pleaded guilty in the death of 12-year-old Genesis Rincon was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday in Paterson, New Jersey, reports CBS New York.

Rincon was riding her scooter in July 2014 when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

In April, Jhymiere Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter charges. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on that charge. He also was sentenced to 8 years in prison for weapons possession. The sentences will run concurrently.

Police said Moore was aiming at a nearby van when he fired the shot that killed Rincon. According to CBS New York, authorities said Genesis had left a family gathering that night to go to a nearby store with another girl and a boy, but the store was closed so they headed back to the event.

They were taking turns riding the scooter and were about a block away from the gathering when multiple shots rang out.