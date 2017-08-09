Vehicle slams into French troops in Paris suburb

French troops were struck by a vehicle outside a barracks in suburban Paris on Wednesday in an apparent attack that left six wounded, including two seriously, according to French police.

Police said in a tweet that an operation was underway and that they were trying to track down the vehicle and driver involved in the incident in Levallois-Perret, a northern suburb of the French capital.

Appearing on French television, Levallois Mayor Patrick Balkany denounced what he called an "odious attack" and said it was "without a doubt deliberate." French national police and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately confirm Mayor Balkany's assertion.

Witnesses, including Balkany, described seeing a BMW with one person inside waiting in a cul-de-sac near a building used for Sentinelle soldiers, two police officials told the Associated Press. One official said the attacker hit just as a group of soldiers emerged from the building to board vehicles for a new shift.

Authorities were checking video surveillance of the area, near the city hall of Levallois, identify the vehicle and hunt the driver.

French media said the troops involved were deployed as part of Operation Sentinelle, a stepped-up security stance by soldiers and other forces put in place after the January 2015 terror attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine, and reinforced after the November 2015 attacks in Paris.

The U.S. Embassy in Paris warned Americans to avoid the Levallois-Perret area in a tweet.

The incident comes less than two months after a man was killed when he rammed a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in the French capital's Champs-Elysees shopping district, causing a fiery explosion. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor is investigating that incident.

No police or passers-by were hurt in the Champs-Elysees attack, and it is still unclear why the attacker drove into police, though officials said the incident was apparently deliberate.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said after that attack in June that it had demonstrated the threat was still very high in the country and that it justified the ongoing state of emergency put in place in 2015.