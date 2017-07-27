Charlie Gard to be moved to hospice, taken off life support, judge rules

LONDON -- A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die within a short time.

Judge Nicholas Francis made the order after a noon Thursday deadline for Charlie's parents and a hospital to agree an end-of-life care plan came and went.

The judge said that meant 11-month-old Charlie, who has a rare genetic disease, should now be transferred to a hospice and taken off life support.

Charlie's parents had wanted to take him home to die, but Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical.

The judge has barred identification of the hospice or any of the medical staff treating Charlie.

The parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, spent months trying to persuade the hospital to let Charlie go to the United States for experimental treatment. They gave up their fight on Monday, acknowledging that the window of opportunity to help him had closed.

On Tuesday, they said they hoped to bring their son, whose 1st birthday is next week, home to die. He is not expected to survive for more than a few hours once his ventilator is removed.

The parents' cause caught the attention of President Trump and Pope Francis and also garnered widespread grassroots support. U.S.-based anti-abortion activists have flown to London to support Charlie's parents.

Debate over Charlie's future became so heated that his doctors and hospital staff received death threats, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

The case has become the catalyst for discussions on health care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.

The heated commentary has prompted the judge to criticize the effects of social media and those "who know almost nothing about this case but who feel entitled to express opinions."