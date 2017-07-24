"CBSN: On Assignment" to premiere with reports from Iraq, Japan, Eastern Europe, U.S.

"CBSN: On Assignment" will premiere with a revealing look into how ISIS leaders turned a generation of children into potential killers, and will explore how Japan is using robots to repopulate. The premiere will also feature an investigation into how foreign contractors are committing visa fraud to expand auto plants across the country on Monday, July 31, 2017, (10 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBSN, the network's 24/7 streaming news service.

"CBSN: On Assignment" is a new primetime summer series featuring experiential reports driven by fresh voices and perspectives from around the world. Each hour-long edition of the series will feature multiple stories and highlight CBSN's distinctive storytelling style, as reported by more than a dozen CBS News correspondents.

"The series will showcase stories that will personalize and bring viewers inside some of the heart-wrenching, complex, and interesting issues facing our country and the globe," said Executive Producer Mosheh Oinounou. "Our goal is to bring unique voices and perspectives and a kind of immersive storytelling and production style not typically seen on network television."

In the debut broadcast, Charlie D'Agata reports from Mosul, Iraq, where ISIS leaders have indoctrinated a generation of children into potential killers. D'Agata talks with a mom who fears her children were brainwashed by ISIS, and aid workers in desperate need of help.

From Japan, Adam Yamaguchi investigates the country's attempt to repopulate with robots as it faces one of the largest population collapses in modern history. He visits an abandoned school, closed because there aren't enough children to keep it open, and he gets an up-close look at the realistic-looking robots that some Japanese are now taking on as friends and roommates.

Also, in a CBS News investigation, Vladimir Duthiers looks into visa fraud and how foreign workers are expanding auto plants across America. CBS News spent five months reporting in Europe and in the United States on how foreign workers find jobs here and what it means for American labor.

"There is a real audience appetite for smart, immersive journalism," said Nancy Lane, Senior Executive Producer for CBS News Digital. "This is another opportunity for audiences to experience the dynamic storytelling that CBSN offers in addition to its daily news coverage."

In addition to being presented on the CBS Television Network, "CBSN: On Assignment" will be streamed on CBSN and to CBS All Access subscribers through the service's live streaming offering of local CBS stations. Additional content will be available on CBSNews.com and across CBS News' apps on all leading digital platforms.

Since launching in November 2014, CBSN has significantly grown viewership and expanded its original reporting with new series and documentaries that have resonated with audiences. CBSN is available for free on CBSNews.com, connected TV devices and gaming consoles including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Roku players and Roku TV models, Xbox One, and Xbox 360, as well as the CBS News mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows 8.1.