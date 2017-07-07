Blac Chyna to file restraining order against Rob Kardashian

It looks like Rob Kardashian could face legal repercussions for posting nude photos of his on-again, off-again ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

On Wednesday, Kardashian waged a social media war against the mother of his infant daughter, Dream, and posted three nude photos that he alleged Chyna sent him. When they were taken off Instagram, he posted them again on Twitter. The images were also removed from Twitter.

Now, Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, says they're taking legal action.

Bloom, who recently represented Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment accusers, tweeted, "I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come."

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Bloom talked to the Washington Post on Thursday, before the announcement, and said that California, where Kardashian and Chyna live, has a revenge porn law that "clearly applies" to Kardashian's posts.

In 2014, California expanded the law to include selfies. The law defines revenge porn as the distribution of intimate, identifiable photos or videos with an "intent to cause serious emotional distress" to their subject.

Bloom, who has worked on several high-profile sexual harassment cases, told the Post that revenge porn is "an assertion of control and dominance," and added, "It's disgusting. It's a very modern way of being misogynistic."

"The main point of it is that even if Chyna sent him nude photos, if she didn't want them posted publicly, the law protects her," Bloom said.

The offense carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.