HBO's Bill Maher sparks outrage by using n-word on "Real Time"

Comedian Bill Maher sparked outrage on Friday after he used a racial slur during an interview on his HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Maher used the slur during an exchange with Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, when the senator encouraged him to visit his home state.

"We'd love to have you work in the fields with us," Sasse said.

"Work in the fields?" Maher responded. "Senator, I'm a house n*****r."

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Some audience members applauded the comment while Sasse kept quiet. "No, it's a joke," Maher said.

In a statement to CBS News on Saturday, HBO condemned Maher's behavior.

"Bill Maher's comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless," the statement read. "We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show."

Sasse addressed the controversy on Saturday, saying he wished he had condemned Maher's comment in the moment.

"I'm a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines," he tweeted Saturday. "But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough."

(4of4)

"...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

The backlash was immediate on Twitter, with some users calling on HBO to cancel his show.

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher saying he's a "House N" is unacceptable. It wasn't funny or cute. Apology is in order and some type of punishment is necessary.😡 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 3, 2017

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Maher is no stranger to controversy, and is known to make incendiary comments on race, religion and politics. The comedian lost his ABC talk show "Politically Incorrect" in 2002 after comments on the Sept. 11 attacks.

"We have been the cowards, lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That's cowardly," Maher said. "Staying in the airplane when it hits the building, say what you want about it, it's not cowardly."