"Big Brother" season 19 cast unveiled

Meet the 16 houseguests vying for the prize in season 19 of CBS's "Big Brother," which later this month.

This summer's crop of contestants includes a rodeo clown, a fitness superstar, a microbiologist and a cosplay artist, among others. The 16 houseguests will be competing for a prize of $500,000. Click through the gallery above to see who's checking in this summer.

The 16 new houseguests will enter the "Big Brother" house, where their every move will be tracked by 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, with a different houseguest voted out every week.

The new season of "Big Brother" will kick off with a two-hour premiere June 28 and June 29 before moving to Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m., plus the live eviction shows on Thursdays at 9 p.m. hosted by Julie Chen.