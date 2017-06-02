Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert to air on Disney channels

NEW YORK -- Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert sold out in minutes, but fans can still tune in on TV.

Disney says its networks will air the show on Sunday. The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, is aimed at helping victims of the recent attack in Manchester, England.

The full concert will air live at 2 p.m. EDT on Freeform, Disney's young adult cable network.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals telecast.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande's performance in the city. Twenty-two people died at that show.

Grande announced on June 2 that she was planning to hold a benefit concert and she said, "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in anyway."

She continued, "I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week."

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the May 22 suicide bombing in a generic statement posted online. The bomber was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was known to British authorities prior to the attack.