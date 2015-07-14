Nuclear Iran
Latest on Islamic Republic of Iran's hotly contested nuclear program and international efforts to contain it
Latest
Nuke watchdog chief visits Iran for second time
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told the U.N. watchdog head that Iran would abide by the deal if other nations do
Blasting U.S. nuke-deal "violations," Iran vows new nuclear project
President Rouhani orders plans for nuclear powered ships, accusing U.S. Congress of violating deal by extending sanctions
Boeing seals $16.6 billion deal with Iran Air
Deal is one of the most tangible benefits yet for the Islamic Republic from last year's landmark nuclear agreement; U.S. Senate may still sink it
CIA chief speaks out on Trump's threats to scrap Iran deal
Donald Trump threatened during presidential campaign to scrap nuclear deal with Iran
What are Donald Trump's options with the Iran nuclear deal?
Deal that went into effect in January forced Iran to pull back from brink of nuclear weapons capacity in exchange for end to many sanctions
Iran: New project a symbol of nation "enjoying" results of nuke deal
With Russian help, Iran begins first project of its kind since last year's landmark nuclear deal with world powers
Iran deploys air defense system around nuclear site
Video footage posted on state TV's website showed trucks arriving at Fordo nuclear facility and missile launchers being aimed skyward
Iran apparently detains another American
Robin Shanini was in Iran visiting his sick mother when he was taken into custody earlier this month for no apparent reason, his girlfriend says
AP: Confidential document eases Iran nuke constraints
State Dept. refutes report that key restrictions on Iran's nuclear program will start to ease years before the 15-year accord expires
House panel asks State Dept about deletion of part of video briefing
Rep. Jason Chaffetz is asking State Dept about official who deleted several minutes of video from news briefing about Iran deal
Iran tests missile capable of reaching Israel
Latest clear signal from Tehran that the nuclear deal reached with U.S. has its limits, and they will be pushed
Iran threatens to block U.S. access to vital waterway
Deputy commander of powerful Revolutionary Guard alludes to recent detention of sailors, warns U.S. to "learn" from past
New U.S. sanctions concession to Iran may be in works: AP
Critics of nuclear deal already crying foul over move that would reverse a ban White House said it would keep in place
Israel furious over Iran's anti-Semitic missiles
Emblazoned with the phrase "Israel must be wiped out," the Islamic Republic test-fired two ballistic missiles earlier this week
Iran tests missiles emblazoned with threat to Israel
Under landmark nuclear deal, Islamic Republic continues to test the patience of U.S. and its allies
Iran reportedly tests ballistic missiles
U.S. "following closely" reports that Islamic Republic has test launched several medium- and short-range missiles
Election could bring seismic shift in Iranian politics
Moderate political factions win a majority of seats in parliament in first national vote since landmark nuclear deal
Iran's hard-liners handed embarrassing defeat
Reformists who favor expanding social freedoms and improving relations with the West sweep parliamentary elections in Tehran
UN agency report shows Iran mostly complying with nuke deal
Deal with six world powers puts Iran's various nuclear activities under IAEA watch for up to 15 years
GOP lawmakers probe U.S. envoy over Iran's uranium
Republicans worry it's "outrageous" to trust Russia with Iran's stockpile, but administration officials insist there are "no concerns"
Politicians react to implementation of Iran deal
The implementation of the Iran nuclear deal and the exchange of prisoners have prompted strong reactions from politicians. "Face the Nation" Moderator John Dickerson joins CBSN with analysis.
Detained Americans begin long trek home from Iran
Detained Americans arrive in Germany to be reunited with their families after they were released from Iran in a prisoner swap
An unbound Iran strikes fear in Mideast neighbors
Now flush with cash and international recognition, Isarelis, Saudis and others worry Iran will increase their destructive regional meddling
A look at the 7 Iranians freed in U.S. prisoner swap
Six of those held in America have dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship, and it is unclear if these individuals will leave the U.S. for Iran
Obama hails Iran diplomacy over "another war"
President defended negotiations with Iran that helped secure prisoner release, and resulted in $1.3B interest payment by U.S. to Islamic Republic