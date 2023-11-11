Veterans: Honoring our heroes
A look at the men and women who have served America in the military
Latest
-
These service members' top-secret mission? Holiday reunions
'Tis been the season for a battalion of military moms and dads, sons and daughters to pull off holiday surprises
-
Young man on a mission to honor World War II vets before it's too late
Calif. teen films veterans' stories so he can capture their experiences and honor their sacrifices
-
Sad ending for Iraq War vet who shed light on PTSD
Luis Carlos Montalvan and Tuesday, his Golden Retriever service dog, have been inseparable for the past eight years -- but now their story has come to an end
-
Pearl Harbor hero, 93, returns to the base 75 years after saving lives
Mel Heckman, who helped rescue his fellow sailors, fulfilled his wish to return with his family
-
Legacy of Gen. Douglas MacArthur lives on at his war office
Ahead of 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, Gen. Douglas MacArthur's Australia office restored as museum
-
Female service members find their identity through Ms. Veteran America
Swapping stilettos for combat boots and the swimsuit contest for one of athleticism, the contestants compete with a common mission to help other female vets in need
-
Soldier's dad: We were booed on flight bringing son's body home
California soldier was killed by suicide bomber while serving in Afghanistan
-
The Good Cemeterian
A Florida man devotes his energies to scrubbing the grime and moss from veterans’ gravestones, to reveal the names and lives of the departed
-
Tombstone cleaner honors vets
In Florida, correspondent Anna Werner found a man who sees honoring our fallen heroes as a life-long commitment. Andrew Lumish takes brushes to veterans' headstones blackened by age and the elements.
-
Restoring a World War II aviation gem
Rescuing a B-29 from the boneyard and returning it to the skies was a mission for Tony Mazzolini and an army of volunteers
-
Restored B-29 takes to the air
Lee Cowan shows us a B-29 bomber rescued from the boneyard, and the World War II veterans and volunteers who helped launch it back into the skies.
-
T-shirt company giving life-changing opportunities to America's heroes
Chicago-based company Rags of Honor was founded on one purpose -- to hire homeless, jobless vets
-
T-shirt company gives jobs and hope to homeless vets
Thousands of vets are jobless and homeless in the U.S. The White House says the number of homeless veterans is down 36 percent since 2010, yet nearly 40,000 still roam the streets of the country they defended. In Chicago, a businessman who never wore the uniform is sacrificing his savings to honor and support those who did. Mark Albert reports.
-
Obamas commemorate Veterans Day in Washington
On his final Veterans Day as commander-in-chief, President Obama laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Also, first lady Michelle Obama and the Cleveland Cavaliers surprised a group of veterans on the White House basketball court.
-
Heroes to heroes: Giving back to veterans
Supporting our veterans extends beyond just Veterans Day. Alex Denis from WCBS joins CBSN with the story of a program helping heroes heal after war.
-
Veterans Day 2016
Ceremonies across the country honor those who served in America's armed forces
-
Veterans make virtual visits to Washington memorials
Thousands of veterans of World War II and the Korean War have experienced Honor Flights, which bring veterans from around the country to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. But what about veterans who are too frail to make the journey? Virtual reality is helping to bring the memorials to them.
-
Stand Up for Heroes: Woodruffs on helping wounded vets
The 10th anniversary of Lee and Bob Woodruff's Stand Up for Heroes benefit on Tuesday will feature some of the biggest comedy and music acts in the business. Louis C.K., Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and more will be featured to help raise money for injured veterans and their families. The Woodruffs join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the event and what inspired them to start the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
-
Top officials unite to help National Guardsmen keep bonus money
Thousands of California National Guard members ordered to return bonuses could soon get help. Soldiers were told to pay back money they got for reenlisting during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now the president, the Pentagon and Congress are all pushing for a fix. Jan Crawford reports.
-
Veterans compete in the 2016 Triumph Games
Bill Hansen is one of ten wounded American veterans competing in this year's Triumph Games. Hansen joins CBSN to discuss his role in the competition.
-
Calif. asks National Guardsmen to pay back bonuses
Thousands of California National Guardsmen are being asked to return bonuses and other money they received for reenlisting during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The repayments can total more then $15,000 or more for each person, plus interest. The soldiers say they are now paying the price for a program that was mismanaged. Jan Crawford reports.
-
Marine vet adjusts to double arm transplant
More than 1,600 United States service members have lost limbs in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Only on "CBS This Morning," we take a look at the extraordinary story of hope for John Peck, a former Marine sergeant who lost all four limbs in combat. Thanks to the arms of a stranger, his prospects of managing everyday tasks are again within reach. David Martin reports.
-
Eye on pets: Military dog honored for service in Iraq
A 21-gun salute was part of military dog Ireland's memorial service. She served two tours in Iraq as a bomb-sniffing canine.
-
Packed plane goes silent for fallen soldier returning home
A crowded plane went virtually silent after the captain announced there was something special about to happen
-
Vets share their stories to help each other fight PTSD
Veterans are sharing their struggles online in an effort to combat vet suicides and promote healing