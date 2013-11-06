Twitter IPO
See the latest updates on Twitter's IPO, including stock price, valuation and more
Latest
Twitter stock drops, as one major analyst says sell
Three out of five banks that underwrote Twitter's IPO rate the company's stock as either "hold" or "underperform"
Investors a-Twitter over social media giant's IPO launch
Nick Bilton, author of "Hatching Twitter," and technology reporter for The New York Times, talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about Twitter's long-awaited IPO launch.
Twitter IPO announcement sends Tweeter's stock soaring
Twitter's announcement to make its first public stock offering has Wall Street investors chomping at the bit. The social network's announcement produced a boom for a different stock, a bankrupt electronics store called Tweeter, and whose market letters are TWRTQ.
Twitter IPO: Now the right time for social media site's filing?
CBS News senior business and economics correspondent Anthony Mason joins "CBS This Morning" compares Twitter's filing versus Facebook's disastrous IPO history. Also, more Mason addresses the tech company's prospects on Wall Street, its growth, and the importance of monetizing mobile communications.
The Innovator: Jack Dorsey
When Jack Dorsey invented Twitter, he changed the way we communicate. Will his company Square change the way we shop? Lara Logan reports.