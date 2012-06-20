Terrorism in the U.S.
Complete coverage of terrorism plots involving targets in the U.S.
Latest
-
NYC, N.J. bombing suspect enters plea on attempted murder
Ahmad Rahimi made his first in-person court appearance to face charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him
-
How a New York man went from comfortable suburban life to jihad
Son of a successful real estate broker seemed to live a comfortable life in the bucolic Hudson Valley, but then he went off to Syria to join ISIS
-
One year later, San Bernardino attack survivor breaks his silence
San Bernardino attack survivor Kevin Ortiz says speaking about massacre is still difficult but it was one more challenge he needed to face
-
Authorities investigating OSU attacker's potential radical ties
Abdul Razak Ali Artan may have been inspired by ISIS and al Qaeda-linked cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, the FBI said during a news conference
-
FBI concerned about terrorist activity on Thanksgiving, Inauguration Day
The FBI warned about specific locations in Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia that are described as “target-rich” zones
-
Some Minn. ISIS friends getting harsher sentences
One of the nine Minnesota Somali friends convicted of trying to join ISIS abroad said he was glad he was pulled off the plane
-
Ohio man indicted for allegedly trying to join ISIS
The 20-year-old was taken into custody at Ohio airport after a months-long investigation, authorities said
-
Ohio man arrested boarding plane to allegedly join ISIS
Prosecutors say Aaron Daniels sent money to a now-dead ISIS operative, and was trying to get to Libya to wage jihad
-
Individuals sought over al Qaeda election-related threat
Law enforcement agencies searching for individuals who may help shed light on al Qaeda threat to three states related to Election Day
-
Authorities take action in wake of warning of potential terror attack
Law enforcement agencies have been warned of potential terror attack that could be set for day before presidential election.
-
U.S. intelligence assesses potential terror threat in three states
CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest on a possible pre-election terror threat under investigation in Virginia, New York, and Texas.
-
Sources: U.S. intel warning of possible al Qaeda attacks in U.S. Monday
Counterterrorism officials being told three states could be targets but credibility of the intelligence hasn’t been confirmed, sources say
-
American explains why he turned to ISIS
Abdirizak Warsame is facing 15 years in prison after leaving Minnesota to join ISIS and send other Americans to their deaths in Syria. Warsame, who says he was pulled into terrorism online, spoke with Scott Pelley for an interview airing Sunday on "60 Minutes."
-
Kansas militia member turned FBI informant against group
The anti-Muslim militia was plotting to bomb an apartment complex in Kansas City with Somali immigrants the day after Election Day
-
Calif. man sentenced to 30 years for trying to aid ISIS
Muhanad Badawi, 25, and Nader Eluhzayel, 25, were convicted of trying to fly Elhuzayel to fly to the Middle East to fight for ISIS
-
Bombing suspect in NYC, N.J. terror attacks moved from hospital
Afghan-born U.S. citizen had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following police shootout that led to his capture in New Jersey
-
NYC bombing suspect using unusual method to talk to authorities
Ahmad Khan Rahimi recovering from injuries sustained during New Jersey capture days after bombs exploded
-
Authorities find men handling bomb in NYC surveillance video
FBI released images of men seen on surveillance video in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on night of bombing
-
Men sought in NYC bombing probe likely identified: sources
FBI had released an image of two men who took luggage holding Manhattan bomb that didn't explode, and said they weren't suspects
-
FBI director warns of upcoming “terrorist diaspora”
Congress grills FBI and Homeland Security directors over why two recent domestic terrorists had been investigated and let go
-
Sources: Accused NYC, N.J. bomber may have cased neighborhood
New developments on investigation into bombing in New York's Chelsea neighborhood
-
NYPD's John Miller on "the most difficult kind" of terrorist threat
As investigators try to determine whether bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami acted alone, Miller explains why gathering intelligence on lone wolves is so difficult
-
NYPD's John Miller on "critical stage" in N.J. and N.Y. bombings investigation
The FBI became aware of New Jersey and New York bombings suspect Ahmad Rahami in 2014 after a neighbor heard his father call him a terrorist, but federal agents found no ties to terrorism and closed their investigation. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counter-terrorism and former CBS News senior correspondent, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the ongoing investigation into Rahami.
-
Former FBI agent: U.S. facing a "tsunami" of potential threats
Ahmad Khan Rahami isn't the first person "known" to investigators that went on to be accused of a terrorist act
-
FBI releases photo of men in probe of unexploded bomb
FBI releases image of two men who took luggage holding Manhattan bomb that didn't explode