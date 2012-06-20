Terrorism in the U.S.

NYPD's John Miller on "critical stage" in N.J. and N.Y. bombings investigation

The FBI became aware of New Jersey and New York bombings suspect Ahmad Rahami in 2014 after a neighbor heard his father call him a terrorist, but federal agents found no ties to terrorism and closed their investigation. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counter-terrorism and former CBS News senior correspondent, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the ongoing investigation into Rahami.