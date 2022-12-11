Star Wars
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
A majestic adventure tale recounting rebel spies’ efforts to steal the Death Star plans, set prior to the original “Star Wars”
"Rogue One" red carpet
The newest "Star Wars" adventure lands in Los Angeles for a gala premiere
Death Star would cost $7.7 octillion per day to operate
Talk about death to the Empire's budget! A British company runs the numbers, including laundry and light-bulb bills
Peter Sumner, "Star Wars" actor, is dead at 74
The actor worked only two days on the 1977 film, playing Lieutenant Pol Treidum
Carrie Fisher regrets revealing Harrison Ford affair
Carrie Fisher didn't anticipate how much attention her "Star Wars" revelation would attract
Carrie Fisher reveals “Star Wars” Harrison Ford affair
Carrie Fisher has come clean about a secret from the set of “Star Wars” 40 years after filming concluded
The final "Rogue One" trailer is here
The latest - and last - trailer for the new "Star Wars" prequel offers even more clues
Kenny Baker, actor inside "Star Wars" droid R2-D2, is dead
Diminutive actor also appeared in "Time Bandits"
New "Rogue One" trailer debuts
Dramatic footage revealed for upcoming standalone "Star Wars" film
Star Wars Celebration offers "Rogue One" sneak peek
Fans eager for more details about "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" got quite a treat with this video
A Night at the Movies
A special edition of "60 Minutes Presents" takes a look at the new force behind "Star Wars;" British veteran actor Michael Caine; and, the difficult task of making a film about Steve Jobs
The unmistakable sound of "Star Wars"
More footage from 60 Minutes' profile of J.J. Abrams, director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
A "Star Wars" scoring session with John Williams and J.J. Abrams
"This is momentous," says director J.J. Abrams while listening to Academy Award winning composer John Williams' iconic refrain. "As a fan, I can't even believe I get to be here."
Samuel L. Jackson on Mace Windu's true fate
Samuel L. Jackson says Mace Windu survived after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" -- and George Lucas agrees
Darth Vader will be in "Rogue One"
They couldn't do a "Star Wars" movie about the Death Star and leave out Darth Vader, right?
Could "Star Wars" fans overshadow history of "magical" Irish island?
Skellig Michael is an island in the Atlantic, virtually stuck in time for more than 1,000 years -- but now, it's being stormed by fans of the Jedi
"Chewbacca" mom gets surprise after video goes viral
Candace Payne's unbridled joy over a Chewbacca mask took the Internet by storm this week
Man dressed as Star Wars Stormtrooper arrested
Police reportedly thought Justin Marling's plastic gun could be real; he was charged with wearing a mask -- a crime in Georgia
Meet the new Han Solo
Lucasfilm has found its candidate to bring the galaxy's favorite smuggler back to life
Review: "Star Wars" extras, bit players reminisce in "Elstree 1976"
Documentary examines the lives of actors who filled the background (hidden by helmets, masks and alien makeup) of a classic film
"Hamilton" and J.J. Abrams celebrate "Star Wars"
The "Force Awakens" director made his Broadway singing debut Wednesday -- sort of
Star Wars fans worldwide celebrate May the Fourth
It's not a national holiday, yet it might be an intergalactic one
Prince Harry and Prince William visit "Star Wars"
Being a member of the British royal family definitely has its benefits
Prince William and Prince Harry visit the "Star Wars" set
When a galaxy far, far away is actually in your backyard, why wouldn't you pay it a visit? Of course, it helps if you're members of the royal family
Royals visit the set of next "Star Wars" movie
Prince William and Prince Harry got the royal treatment when they went to visit the set and cast of the next "Star Wars" movie in London. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has details.
