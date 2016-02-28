Rare Disease Day
Latest
-
Hard cases: Investigating rare & tough diseases
Dr. William Gahl is one of the last, best hopes for people suffering from rare, debilitating, and undiagnosed medical conditions. Lara Logan reports.
-
Stop FOP: Man's rare disease turns muscle to bone
20-year-old college student raises awareness for rare disease with only 800 confirmed cases worldwide
-
The battle to research rare diseases
Incentives have encouraged rare disease research but lack of funding, high cost of medication provide challenges
-
Meet Brenna, a baby with Harlequin Ichthyosis
Brenna has Harlequin Ichthyosis, a rare skin disease that causes the skin to grow in diamond-shaped plates
-
Rare Disease Day: Handprints across America
An estimated 30 million Americans suffer from one of 7,000 rare diseases, many of which can't be treated
-
Hard cases: Investigating rare & tough diseases
Dr. William Gahl is one of the last, best hopes for people suffering from rare, debilitating, and undiagnosed medical conditions
-
Rare Disease Day spotlights need for treatments
National Organization for Rare Disorders was founded in 1983 along with Orphan Drug Act - has progress been made?
-
Doctors plug unstoppable nosebleed with cured pork
Girl had rare blood disorder Glanzmann's thrombasthenia, so do not try at home
-
6-year-old girl saved by rare organ transplant
Angela Bushi was diagnosed with rare Wolcott-Rallison Syndrome, needed pancreas, liver, and two kidneys to survive
-
"Bucket List" baby Avery Canahuati dies
5-month old girl's family started Avery's Bucket List blog to spread awareness about rare disease, spinal muscular atrophy
-
7-year-old Colorado girl contracts bubonic plague
About 7 cases of plague, which is transmitted to humans through infected fleas or bites from infected animals, are reported in the U.S. annually
-
3-D printer gives use of arms to 4-year-old
Girl had rare condition that causes abnormal development of muscles and was unable to use her arms
-
First treatment for progeria shows promise
Patients in study had improved cardiovascular health and were able to gain weight, two problems associated with the disease
-
17-year-old Pa. woman battles "Sleeping Beauty Syndrome"
Nicole Delien diagnosed with Kleine-Levein Syndrome; She once slept 64 days from Thanksgiving through January
-
Former model with rare growth disease dies
Acromegaly is a disorder in which there is too much growth hormone in the body
-
Rare disease or fake illness?
Dr. William Gahl, director of the Undiagnosed Diseases Program at the National Institutes of Health, explains why mysterious ailments are sometimes mistaken for hypochondria.
-
Dad's death shines light on rare Loeys-Dietz syndrome
Dad's death from rare heart condition, Loeys-Dietz syndrome, led to a diagnosis of the disease in his twin daughters
-
Man without legs climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro
Climber Spencer West was born with sacral agenesis, a rare condition in which the lower spine, pelvis don't form properly at the time of birth
-
Clara's journey: 9-year-old with deformed face navigates the world
Clara Beatty was born with rare genetic mutation called Treacher Collins syndrome, causing deformed face
-
Amelia Rivera, 3, in struggle for kidney transplant over disability
Controversy sparked in January when Riveras said prominent hospital denied daughter kidney transplant because of disability
-
World's friendliest kids? Gene disorder means extreme sociability
Williams syndrome has been likened to having "joy gene," but what's life been like for Williams patient Ben Monkaba?
-
Proteus syndrome: The Elephant Man and beyond
Up close and personal with disorder that can be as disfiguring as it is rare