Brexit: Britain breaks with EU
The political and global economic fallout of the United Kingdom's historic 2016 vote to leave the European Union
Brexit on trial: Britain’s Supreme Court begins hearing
Legal battle has major constitutional implications for balance of power between country’s legislature and executive
British PM Theresa May shrugs off Brexit court setback
The government hopes to win a reversal of a decision before the Supreme Court because an important principle is at stake
U.K. court puts the brakes on new leader's Brexit bus
Hight Court rules PM Theresa May cannot trigger Britain's exit from European Union without consent from Parliament
Judge dismisses Northern Ireland’s legal challenge to Brexit
First judgement in series of legal disputes surrounding Brexit that are being closely watched by markets and politicians
PM Theresa May finally sets a date for starting Brexit
Britain will start formal process of leaving the European Union before the end of March; PM May insists on no delay
Can post-Brexit U.K. lure trade by re-floating Queen's yacht?
Controversial campaign to get 63-year-old royal yacht Britannia, which Queen bid tearful farewell to in 1997, relaunched
After Brexit vote, European Union leaders face long winter to reset
In centuries-old castle in the middle of their fractious continent, EU leaders anxiously seek to forge sense of common purpose
Brexit chief says U.K. gov't will not be rushed
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May backed away from proposals to use a point-based system to manage immigration
After vote, U.K. economy shrinking at fastest pace since '09
A departure from the EU could mean companies based in Britain are cut off from the bloc's single market
IMF: Brexit will drag down world economic growth
But the world's two biggest economies -- the U.S. and China -- are unlikely to sustain much damage from the tumult in Europe
New British leader faces criticism over climate change call
Prime Minister Theresa May took power after David Cameron's departure in wake of Britain's vote to leave EU
Theresa May becomes first female British PM since Margaret Thatcher
May will be tasked with navigating Britain through its divorce from the EU, something she had actually campaigned against
Theresa May becomes new British Prime Minister
Theresa May is officially the new Prime Minister of Britain. David Cameron tendered his resignation Wednesday, clearing the way for May to become the country's first female PM since Margaret Thatcher. Mark Phillips has more.
Accepting queen's invite, Theresa May is now Britain's leader
David Cameron said leading had been "the greatest honor," before handing things over to the first woman in charge since Margaret Thatcher
Businesses try to keep calm amid Brexit uncertainty
Vote to leave EU is already taking a toll on some small U.S. businesses, with canceled tour bookings in New York; reduced orders from U.K.
David Cameron bids farewell to 10 Downing Street
British Prime Minister David Cameron hands over the keys to 10 Downing Street to Theresa May on Wednesday. CBS News' Mark Phillips has the latest from London.
Done in by Brexit, David Cameron says goodbye
Prime Minister wagered his career on the British people choosing to remain in the EU, now he has said his farewells
Beaten by Brexit, Cameron has last day in U.K.'s top job
Britain is hours away from having its second female prime minister in history. Theresa May will lead the U.K. as it leaves the European Union. Mark Phillips reports from the Houses of Parliament in London.
What we know about Theresa May, the next British Prime Minister
CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports on Theresa May, who will become Britain's new Prime Minister on July 13.
How will new U.K. leader Theresa May handle Brexit?
Britain is getting a new prime minister much earlier than expected. Theresa May will replace David Cameron Wednesday. May was confirmed as Britain's new leader after her last opponent dropped out of the race. Elizabeth Palmer reports from 10 Downing Street in London, where the transition is underway.
Will new U.K. leader keep Britain on course for Brexit?
First female PM since Margaret Thatcher opposed leaving EU but insists public vote will be respected -- but when, and on whose terms?
More cracks appear in fragile European Union
With the U.K.'s "Brexit" vote still reverberating, some market watchers fear a new threat could spread financial contagion
Childless leader comment may have ended the British PM race
Race to replace British Prime Minister David Cameron as the head of the Conservative Party upended by debate over motherhood and politics
Motherhood becomes flashpoint in UK's race for prime minister
Does being a mother make you more qualified to be PM? Candidate's remarks spark uproar
Shaky Italian banks rattle EU and even U.S. markets
A guide to the latest overseas banking crisis caused by bad loans -- and why it matters to Main Street investors here
