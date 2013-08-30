Back to School
News and resources for families planning to send children back to school
Latest
Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes inspires students to face the world's challenges
History teacher Jahana Hayes wants America's youth to know "no matter how young they are, they still can make an impact."
More than 75 million millennials struggling with student debt
The average student loan debt has more than tripled in the last 20 years, leaving more than 75 million millennials juggling debt and economic uncertainty. Jill Schlesinger reports.
Issues That Matter: Margaret Spellings on education
The cost of college is skyrocketing, and outstanding student loan debt totals more than $1.4 trillion. In this edition of Issues That Matter, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, who now serves as president of the University of North Carolina, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the education issues the next president will have to address. During President George W. Bush's administration, Spellings helped implement the No Child Left Behind Act.
Baltimore students get meditation, not detention
You might not expect to find inner peace inside a bustling elementary school, but a growing number of students in Baltimore are learning to seek just that. They start each day with deep breathing, and if the kids misbehave, they're not sent to the principal's office, but to the meditation room. Tony Dokoupil reports.
IRS impostors scam college students with fake federal student tax
More college students and their parents are finding themselves the victims of an ongoing phone scam where thieves impersonate IRS officials. They demand payment for federal student taxes that do not exist. Over the last three years, taxpayers have lost more than $49 million dollars in IRS impersonation scams. Michelle Miller speaks to a victim of the latest hoax.
Second-grade teacher gives his students the gift of music
South Greenville Elementary teacher Michael Bonner's second-grade class created a rap music video to celebrate their love of reading, and it's going viral.
Feds make critical college financial aid tool available early
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is available this weekend, three months earlier than in previous years. A recent analysis found that as much as $2.7 billion in free federal grant money went unclaimed last year. Jill Schlesinger reports.
High school takes student engagement to the next level
Students literally dance down the halls to the the beat of their own drums
Steve Jobs' wife awards 10 innovative schools with $10M each
Ten schools have a massive windfall and vote of confidence after being chosen from nearly 700 schools across the country that submitted ideas to reimagine high school. Each will receive $10 million from "XQ: The Super School Project," funded by Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs. Chip Reid reports on one of the winners, a groundbreaking school in Washington, D.C.
How to talk to your kids about their school day
The school year just started, but parents may already be tired of hearing "fine" when they ask kids about their day. Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips for getting past the stalemate.
Cameras catch drivers who ignore school bus stop signs
As students return to class, some school districts are releasing dramatic videos to highlight the dangers from drivers who fail to stop for school buses. A growing number of schools are equipping buses with cameras to record violators. Mark Strassmann speaks to families who have been impacted by motorists illegally passing.
Sign of the times: Teachers go online to raise money for supplies
Crowdfunding websites helping teachers pay for both mundane and big-ticket items for the classroom
French don’t want Pokemon Go in schools
Attention, legendary Pokemon creatures: You may soon be expelled from the schools of France
Could Texas teacher's no-homework rule transform learning?
Brandy Young teaches second grade in Godley, Texas. Her letter to parents became a sensation on Facebook. She wrote: "There will be no formally assigned homework this year...I ask that you spend your evenings doing things that are proven to correlate with student success. Eat dinner as a family, read together, play outside, and get your child to bed early." Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of Young's bold decision.
Stanford University bans hard alcohol on campus
Stanford University announced that they are not allowing undergraduate students to drink hard alcohol on campus. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more on the controversy surrounding this ban.
Second-grade teacher's unique homework policy goes viral
Thousands of people praise teacher's new philosophy on homework after parent posts letter on Facebook
Money magazine names No. 1 college in U.S.
While most college rankings rely on flimsy data, Money magazine recently conducted an in-depth analysis to find the best quality, financing and value of more than 700 of the nation's best-performing colleges. Jill Schlesinger reports.
Outrageous facts about student debt
Four years of college may lead to 20+ years of debt, and more troubling facts about student loans.
No reprieve from N.J. student loan program even after death
Only on "CBS This Morning," the woman in charge of New Jersey's student loan program defends her agency against accusations it's out of control. The Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, also known as HESAA, is being accused of driving families into financial ruin when borrowers become sick, lose their jobs, or even die. Michelle Miller speaks with one mother being forced to pay back her son's student loans, more than a year after he was murdered.
Tonys honors Detroit teacher who inspires young performers
Drama teacher Marilyn McCormick will be honored with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award at the 2016 Tony Awards. Of more than 1,100 submissions from across the country, McCormick hails from Detroit's top high school. Michelle Miller reports.
Community divided over order to desegregate Miss. school district
A court order to integrate schools in Cleveland, Mississippi, was announced Monday, a day before the anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. While Cleveland School District officials contend they have made big strides since they were first ordered to desegregate back in 1969, the federal judge ruled that wasn't enough. Michelle Miller reports on the divided town.
A breath of fresh air for preschool learning
"Tinkergarten," an education startup that brings preschool classes outdoors, is the latest trend in childhood learning. It started in Brooklyn but is now available in 14 states. CBS News' Craig Boswell reports from a TInkergarten class in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Obama honors Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes
Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, traded the classroom for the White House East Room on Tuesday, where President Obama honored the John F. Kennedy High School teacher from Waterbury, Connecticut.
