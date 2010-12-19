Syria Crisis
Latest
-
Hundreds evacuate Aleppo in heavy snow as brutal war chapter comes to close
Rebel fighters and civilians were bused out of war-ravaged Aleppo in heavy snow as the evacuation of former rebel strongholds entered its final phase
-
Refugees face miserable conditions in northern Syria
CBS News' Holly Williams visited a Syrian refugee camp, and people there say they have nothing but mud
-
Russian Ambassador to Turkey gunned down at photo exhibit in Ankara
Andrey Karlov was several minutes into a speech at a photo gallery when he was shot and killed by a well-dressed gunman
-
France-Russia deal sending U.N. monitors to Aleppo
If the evacuation from Aleppo is completed succesfully with U.N. observers, it will close an important chapter in Syria’s civil war
-
Girl who tweeted Aleppo nightmare safe as evacuations resume
Bana Alabed, whose mom showed horror of life in eastern Aleppo via Twitter, appears in photos with medical workers
-
The White Helmets
“If there is meaning to the word courage,” said a Syrian journalist, “it is represented by the Civil Defense." Also known as the White Helmets, the trained force of 3,000 rescue workers offer Syrian civilians their only hope
-
Syria's White Helmets: "Hope in a hopeless place"
60 Minutes' Scott Pelley interviews a female White Helmet, gets a glimpse into the future of Syria's "Miracle Baby," and shares perspective on his report
-
Russia agrees plan to avoid more "mass atrocities" in Aleppo
But even if compromise struck with U.S., France is approved by U.N., complicated situation on ground could still hinder evacuations
-
Militants burn evacuation buses in Syria, activists say
Hezbollah said the buses were burned during fighting between an al-Qaeda affiliate and a rebel group that supported the evacuations
-
"My soul is torn out": Aleppo evacuees tell of their pain
Most seemed haunted by the city’s struggle, saying they can’t let go of their dream to create a Syria without Assad
-
Thousands able to escape Aleppo, but efforts stall again
Shelling resumed, forcing humanitarian workers to withdraw their ambulances
-
Obama says U.S. had to be "willing to take over Syria" for him to do more
Obama says going "all in" in Syria wasn't feasible for many reasons
-
Russia says east Aleppo evacuations done, rebels disagree
Russian military says all those who wanted out have left, but with new violence reported, all that's clear is evacuations no longer taking place
-
Saving Syria's bombing victims
The Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, save victims from rubble after bombings in Syria, offering hope and humanity
-
Kerry compares Aleppo slaughter to Srebrenica genocide
Using vivid, symbolic imagery, Secretary of State John Kerry came as close as he’s allowed to calling what is happening in Aleppo ethnic cleansing
-
Desperate rush to evacuate civilians from Aleppo amid chaos
A desperate evacuation is underway in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo. Video appears to show a convoy of ambulances bringing injured people from the tiny area still held by rebels. Syrian government buses are ready to remove thousands of trapped civilians. Holly Williams reports from Istanbul on how a convoy came under fire.
-
Aleppo evacuations underway after rough start
1st convoy carrying rebels and their families out of besieged enclave makes it into another opposition-held patch
-
Thousands of civilians still trapped in Eastern Aleppo
Hours after a cease-fire fell apart, rebels say a new deal and evacuation effort is back on
-
Civilians still trapped as Syria ceasefire breaks down
Buses that were supposed to evacuate civilians from the last rebel-held area of Aleppo left empty Wednesday morning after a ceasefire broke down, and shellings and airstrikes resumed. The U.N. Human Rights chief said the bombardment of Aleppo may constitute a war crime, reports Holly Williams.
-
Aleppo cease-fire apparently back on after unravelling
Collapsed cease-fire had once again raised the specter of a bloody end to the battle for Syria’s largest city as residents reported the resumption of shelling and brutal bombing runs
-
Aleppo: Before and after
Before a devastating five-year civil war, Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, was bustling with 2.3 million people and filled with historic sites
-
Reports of mass executions of civilians in Aleppo
Reports of mass executions of civilians are coming out of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, senior fellow for the Council On Foreign Relations, spoke to CBSN about the frightening developments.
-
Assad resumes punishment in rebels' tiny patch of Aleppo
After night of calm and hopes last holdouts could be evacuated, heavy bombardment of opposition enclave resumes
-
"Complete meltdown of humanity": Aleppo civilians try to escape
Rebel forces in Aleppo agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, but it's still unclear if the deal would include the thousands of civilians still trapped in eastern Aleppo
-
Aleppo has fallen to Syrian regime control, Russia says
Apparent cease-fire deal between Syrian rebel holdouts and Moscow allows for the evacuation of civilians and fighters from war-ravaged areas
