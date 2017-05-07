The art of Marc Chagall

There are more musical allusions in the painting, "The Blue Circus" (1950-52), such as the moon playing a violin.
"This main figure, this acrobat, is a wonderful image in Chagall's work," said Grace. "First of all, it gives this painting a tremendous sense of movement, but also it connects the work to one of Chagall's favorite themes, the acrobats that inspired him so much in his youth, part of these traveling circuses."
"It's completely natural in Chagall's own mysterious world to have these figures that make music, that dance, that move around. There's this rhythm that you can almost hear in this painting throughout."