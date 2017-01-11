Celebrity kids on the red carpet

Red carpets are a lot cuter when stars let their kids tag along.
Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at in New York City.
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV
Jennifer Hudson and son
Hudson and her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., attend the premiere of “Sing” in Los Angeles in 2016.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and son
Here, Pitt, Jolie and their son, Maddox, arrive at the premiere of “Invictus” in Beverly Hills, California, in 2009.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Madonna and son
Madonna and her eight-year-old son, David Banda, pose on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2014.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
The Smiths: Then
Will Smith, his son, Trey Smith; his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith; and their children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith on the red carpet at the world premiere of “Hancock” in Hollywood in 2008.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
The Smiths: Now
Will Smith, his son, Trey Smith; his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith; and their children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Environmental Media Association 26th Annual EMA Awards in California in 2016.
Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association
Jennifer Lopez and kids
Lopez and her son, Maximilian David Muniz, and her daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, arrive at the “Home” film premiere in California in 2015.
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx and daugher
Foxx and his daughter, Annalise Bishop, and a guest attend a Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer Event in California in 2014.
Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation
Diane Keaton and son
Keaton and her son, Duke, attend the “And So It Goes” premiere in New York in 2014.
Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
Terry Crews and son
Crews and his son, Isaiah, attend the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in Hollywood in 2016.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with kids
Zeta-Jones and Douglas attend the European Premiere of Marvel’s “Ant-Man” in 2015 with their children, Dylan and Carys.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Tina Fey and daughter
Fey and her daughter, Alice Richmond, attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2014.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham with family
The Beckhams attend the world premiere of “The Class of 92” in London in 2013 with their kids, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn.
Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa and son
Wiz Khalifa and his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, attend The 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015.
Credit: Jason Merritt, Getty Images
Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner and daughters
The Jenners and daughters, Kylie and Kendall, appear at the 2000 premiere of “The Emperor’s New Groove” in Hollywood.
Credit: Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images
Jack Nicholson and kids
Nicholson arrives to the Los Angeles premiere “Something’s Gotta Give” in 2003 with his children, Lorraine and Raymond.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown
Houston and her daughter arrive at the 2011 Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Snoop Dogg and kids
Snoop Dogg and two of his children attend the world premiere of the film “Soul Plane” in California in 2004.
Credit: Getty Images
Madonna and family
Madonna; her daughter, Lourdes; director Guy Ritchie; and their son, Rocco, arrive at the “Arthur And The Invisibles” premier in London in 2007.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore with daughters
Willis and Moore attend the premiere of the film “Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Throttle” with their daughters, Tallulah Belle, Rumer and Scout and actor Ashton Kutcher in Hollywood, California, in 2003.
Credit: Getty Images
Pink and family
Pink, motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, attend the premiere of “Alice Through The Looking Glass” in Hollywood in 2016.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and kids
Witherspoon, daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe attend the ceremony honoring Witherspoon with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and son
Parker and Broderick attend the world premiere of “Tower Heist” in New York City in 2011 with their son, James Wilkie Broderick.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Britney Spears and sons
Spears and her sons, Sean Federline and Jayden Federline, attend the premiere of “Smurfs 2” in California in 2013.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Robin Williams and daughter
Williams and his daughter, Zelda, arrive at the 2003 Golden Globe awards in California.
Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Tim Robbins, Susan Sarandon and sons
Robbins and Sarandon attend the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2004 with their sons, Miles Robbins and Jack Henry Robbins.
Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Kelly Preston, John Travolta and daughter
Preston, Travolta and their daughter, Ella, walk the red carpet during MGM’s premiere of “Be Cool” in Los Angeles in 2005.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Busy Philipps and daughter
Busy Philipps and her daughter, Birdie Leigh Silverstein, attend the premiere of “The LEGO Movie” in California in 2014.
Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Marc Anthony and sons
Anthony arrives at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2016 with his sons, Ryan Adrian Muniz and Cristian Marcus Muniz.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS
Will Ferrell and family
Will Ferrell, his wife, Viveca Paulin, and their sons, Magnus Ferrell and Mattias Ferrell, attend the New York Premiere of “Daddy’s Home” in 2015.
Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Sylvester Stallone and family
Stallone arrives on the red carpet with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose, for the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in 2010.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Melissa Rivers and son
Melissa Rivers and her son, Cooper Endicott, hold the Grammy Award for Joan Rivers’ spoken word album, “Diary of a Mad Diva,” in the press room during the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015.
Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe and daughter
Zoe and her son, Skyler Morrison Berman, attend The Fourth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California in 2013.
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot