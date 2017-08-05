A Robert Mitchum centenary

In 1957, inspired by the calypso music he heard in the Caribbean while filming "Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison," Mitchum recorded the hip album "Calypso, Is Like So...," which showed off his voice to good effect.
He later recorded "The Ballad of Thunder Road," a song he had composed for the film, which became a minor hit, and was added to the re-issue of "Calypso."
Ten years later he recorded a rockabilly album, "That Man Robert Mitchum ... Sings," which reached 35 on the country charts, with such hits as "Little Ole Wine Drinker Me" and "You Deserve Each Other."